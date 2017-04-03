Curious about Apple Music? We've got the beats and the deets.
Updated April 2017: We're putting together a massive streaming music roundup, and updating our FAQs accordingly.
Apple Music is Apple's massive streaming music service, comprising a subscription music service, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.
Here's what Apple Music is, what it's not, and how you can access it on your iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, or PC.
Basics and membership
What is Apple Music?
Apple Music is, to quote the company, "All the ways you love music. All in one place."
In non-marketing lingo, Apple Music is built around two major components: iCloud Music Library, which combines your purchased music library and ripped tracks in one place; and the Apple Music streaming catalog, where you can find more than 10 million tracks from artists around the world.
These two parts live side by side in the Music app: You can keep each separate by only streaming the Apple Music catalog, or you can add streaming songs to your offline Music library, where they can be mixed into playlists (offline or publicly shareable) or shuffled amongst the rest of your music.
Apple Music also offers a massive recommendation and browsing area for its streaming catalog: As you listen to songs in the Music app, Apple collects data about your tastes and drops daily custom-curated playlists in the app for you to listen to, along with a weekly algorithmic "New Music" mix that suggests songs and artists you might like. You can also poke around the entire streaming catalog's array of new music, curated playlists, music videos, and more.
Lastly, Apple Music includes a live, 24/7 radio station called Beats 1: It's only available to paying subscribers and features three main DJs along with a panoply of specialty shows from artists like Dr Dre, Elton John, Ryan Adams, Frank Ocean, Major Lazer, and Anna Lunoe.
If you're not into what Beats 1 is playing, you can always rely on one of Apple Music's many algorithmic radio stations, which offer various genres and styles along with news organizations like CBS, NPR, and ESPN.
Why did Apple make a streaming music service?
More and more people are listening to streaming music, and for good reason: When you can listen to just about any artist, genre, and song you set your heart on, it's a lot more enticing than playing the same thousand songs from your personal library.
By adding a streaming component to its service, Apple can unify the music you already own with its gigantic catalog and let you mix your purchased or uploaded music together with your streamed songs — whether or not you have them locally stored on your device.
On top of that, Apple thinks it can help you find great new music to either stream or purchase with tailored recommendations, hand-built playlists, and its Beats 1 radio station.
Do I have to pay for Apple Music?
Yes, but not at first: The company offers a free three-month trial for everyone when they first subscribe, whether you own an iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Android, or PC. Once those three months are up, you'll have to pay $9.99/mo to continue taking advantage of all that Apple Music has to offer.
There's a family plan, too, right?
Yup! If you have a few people in your house who love streaming, just sign up for the $14.99/mo family plan and up to six people in your family can jam out to Apple Music. You don't even need to use the same Apple ID for each device, either: You just have to turn on iCloud Family Sharing.
- How to sign up and activate an Apple Music family plan
- Can't get Family Sharing in Apple Music to work? Here's the fix!
- How to switch between Apple Music Individual and Family plans
Is there a student plan?
Yes! Apple is offering students in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Brazil, and New Zealand whose schools can be authenticated by third-party service Unidays a $4.99/month discounted membership option.
This membership is good for the length of your student tenure or four consecutive years, whichever comes first. You can find more information about student plans on Apple's website.
How does Apple pay artists when a track is streamed?
When an artist's music is streamed, they're paid a certain monetary percentage per-play. Apple currently pays a certain percentage during a free trial and pays a higher premium when the trial is over.
What do I get when I sign up for Apple Music?
For the first three months after signup, everyone will get all the features of Apple Music. After that initial trial, however, you're asked to either sign up for Apple Music or lose access.
With a paid subscription (or a free three-month trial), you'll be able to listen to any music you've purchased, ripped, or uploaded to your device, plus:
- your entire purchased and ripped library will be matched to the iTunes catalog and uploaded to iCloud Music Library for DRM-free access on all your devices
- unlimited listening to the entire Apple Music catalog
- access to Apple Music's hand-curated recommendations and playlists
- the ability to add Apple Music songs to your library and listen offline
- full access to Beats 1 radio
- access to Apple Music's algorithmic radio stations
- the ability to like, comment, play, and save any custom artist content
What happens if I decide not to subscribe after the three month trial?
Any streaming music you've added to your library from the Apple Music catalog will no longer be playable, and you'll no longer be able to search through the streaming catalog or play custom playlists. (You have thirty days to reinstate your membership if you want to restore these tracks.) You'll also stop having access to Beats 1, Apple Music algorithmic radio, and custom artist content.
Finally, unless you switch to the stand-alone iTunes Match service, you won't be able to stream your previously purchased and ripped music to your other devices. (Any songs you own that you've downloaded to other devices will remain as-is, however — they won't disappear.)
How do I unsubscribe?
You can keep your Apple Music subscription from renewing by following these instructions:
What devices can I use to listen to Apple Music?
Apple Music is available on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 8.4 or later; it's also available on Apple Watch 1.0.1 or later; on Macs and PCs running iTunes; on Android; and on the Apple TV.
Wait... Android? Really?
Really. Apple wants to offer all your music in one place, so it needs the flexibility to do so on multiple platforms.
What about listening on an iPod?
Sadly, only the aging iPod touch is compatible with Apple Music; the new iPod nano and iPod shuffle are limited to tracks you own.
How does Apple Music work on the Apple Watch?
You can sync any music from your Apple Music collection to your Apple Watch like you would a normal playlist. You don't have to have your iPhone nearby to play it, as it's stored locally on your Apple Watch; if you unsubscribe from Apple Music, however, the next time your Apple Watch connects to the internet, any Apple Music songs within that playlist will disappear.
I already use Pandora/Spotify/Google Music/Tidal/etc. Why would I use Apple Music instead?
Apple Music's biggest asset is its integration: You don't have to download extra software, and if you have a Mac, iPhone, or Apple TV, you can use Siri to control it. You use your Apple ID to pay for it. And it can tap into your iTunes library, allowing you to listen to any of those songs while you're on the go — even if you don't have them downloaded to your device.
|Service
|Catalog Size
|Free tier
|Price
|Student Plan
|Family Plan
|Special Features
|Apple Music
|40 million+
|N
|$9.99
|$4.99
|$14.99
|Beats 1, iCloud Music Library, Siri, custom playlists
|Spotify
|30 million+
|Y, Ads
|$9.99
|$4.99
|$14.99
|Discover playlists, supports Amazon Echo
I'd give Apple Music a shot if any of the following are true for you:
- You want your iTunes collection easily side-by-side with your streaming music
- You like Siri's music integration
- You don't want to download an app and pay for a third-party service
- You love custom-built mixtapes
- You want an affordable family plan
And hey: it's free for your first three months. Might as well give it a try.
How do I get Apple Music, exactly?
On your iPhone or iPad, make sure you're running iOS 8.4 or later, then open the Music app. You can also use Apple Music on your Mac via iTunes using OS X El Capitan or later, or on Apple TV 9.2 or later.
Which countries can listen to Apple Music?
Over 100 countries can currently groove to Apple Music; here's the company's current list of who can listen.
Music
What does Apple Music look like in the Music app on iOS?
The Music app on iOS showcases five tabs along the bottom of its screen, with three of them dedicated to Apple Music: For You, Browse, and Radio. Your Library lives to the left of those tabs; on the Mac, you get a link to the iTunes Store, while iPhone and iPad users will have a tab for search.
Library provides an easy-to-tap list for any playlists, artists, albums, songs, Home Sharing libraries, and downloaded tracks you've both synced to your iPhone or iPad along with any Apple Music content you've added.
For You offers several side-scrollable sections tailored to your taste. At the top, users will be presented with New Music and Favorites Mixes, which are updated Fridays and Wednesdays, respectively.
Below that are six daily playlist recommendations, a recently played section that tracks playlists you may have enjoyed but not saved, a grouping of playlists you listen to frequently, daily album recommendations, playlists spotlighting specific artists, new release recommendations, and an assortment of updated behind-the-scenes information from artists you like.
Browse highlights new artist releases along with offering quick access to the entire Apple Music catalog and playlist rotation. You can scan through the week's new albums or look at specific genres; browse playlists; view top charts; play video; and more.
Radio is where you can find Beats 1 and its various partner stations, along with Apple Music's algorithmic radio stations.
Search does what it says on the tin: You can use this tab to either search the Apple Music catalog or your own library.
What about on iTunes for the Mac and PC?
Like with the Music app, you'll see the same top-tab categories: Library, For You, Browse, Radio, and Store. Clicking on the drop-down arrow next to Library will let you switch through several different organizations of your Library, including playlist view.
Apple's not going to automatically put music in my music library, right?
Nope: Any music that shows up in your Library tab is music that you put there.
What's the streaming bitrate?
Apple Music files are sent to your device at 256kbps AAC, similar to the iTunes Match service. According to Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue, the actual bitrate varies depending whether you're on Wi-Fi or cellular, likely to save on your monthly data bill. This is done automatically, though you can choose to stream in a higher bit-rate over cellular via the Music preferences screen.
So my music lives next to the streaming service?
Next to, yes, but also integrated with. Your current music collection now exists in iCloud Music Library, accessible on any of your devices. You can also add anything from the Apple Music collection to that library. Of course, if you never want to download songs from Apple Music's streaming catalog, you have that option — but it takes away a huge component of the service.
I heard Apple Music's streaming tracks are DRM-locked?
Yes: Any song from the Apple Music catalog has DRM (digital rights management) applied to it, which is how the company makes sure you don't sign up for a streaming service, download a bunch of songs for offline listening, then cancel and run away with that music.
As such, you can play any song from the Apple Music catalog on your devices, but you can't burn it to a CD or play it in, say, Spotify's online player. Makes sense enough, and it's similar to the DRM used by every other major streaming service.
Note: This doesn't apply to tracks from your own collection that you've synced via iCloud Music Library: They're either matched to the DRM-free iTunes Store catalog, or uploaded as-is. You can then stream and download songs to any of your other devices (up to 10).
If you cancel your Apple Music subscription, those matched or uploaded tracks will disappear from iCloud Music Library, but any tracks you've downloaded will remain playable. Any songs from the subscription catalog, however, will become unplayable.
But [insert site here] told me Apple DRM-locks the music on my Mac!
That website is wrong. As of August 2016, the only thing Apple DRM-locks is their Apple Music catalog.
Can I listen offline?
Yup! Offline listening to both songs and playlists is one of the perks of Apple Music. (It's also why any songs from the streaming catalog are DRM-locked.)
Can I burn Apple Music songs to a CD?
Nope: That would be stealing. They're not tracks you own, even if you download them for offline use; they're protected .m4p files.
If you have an Apple Music account, do you also need to subscribe to iTunes Match to get access to iCloud Music Library?
Nope! iTunes Match is bundled inside Apple Music. The only reason to subscribe would be if you plan to cancel your $9.99/month Apple Music subscription but still want access to your local music across all your devices.
Why would you choose iTunes Match rather than just subscribe to Apple Music? Math, my friends: iTunes Match is just $24.99/year, while an Apple Music subscription runs you $119.98/year. If playing music from Apple's catalog doesn't appeal to you, but having on-the-go access to your full owned music library does, iTunes Match is a good alternate option.
I heard there's a song limit on matching for Apple Music and iTunes Match?
You're correct: You can only match up to 100,000 tracks from your library to the Apple Music or iTunes catalog, depending on what kind of subscription you have.
Can I mix and match my songs with the Apple Music collection?
Absolutely: You can build playlists with both your music and the Apple Music collection, and add Apple Music songs to your library.
What does Apple Music mean for the iTunes Store?
The iTunes Store is very much alive: Just because you can stream music doesn't mean Apple expects you never to buy a song again in your life. Sometimes, you just want to own an album or song, and iTunes will be there for you.
Unfortunately, Apple doesn't offer an easy way to buy albums you've found first on the streaming service, beyond just searching in the iTunes app or within the iTunes Store on your Mac.
Is Apple Music getting any exclusive content I won't be able to hear elsewhere?
All kinds! Apple Music has debuted music from Pharrell, Taylor Swift, Chance the Rapper, and many other high-profile artists in its first year of operation.
Beats 1 also offers a variety of special and exclusive shows: You'll be able to hear radio spots from Jaden Smith, St. Vincent, Pharrell, and Dr. Dre, as well as exclusive interviews from musicians like Eminem.
How do I tell Apple Music what I like to listen to?
When you first set up Apple Music after upgrading, it'll ask you to highlight genres and artists that you like by tapping on gigantic bubbles. From there, it's an ever-evolving process where the service pays attention to what you favorite and listen to and adjusts accordingly; you can also tap the Like icon while listening to a song to ask Apple Music to play more like the current song, or less of that genre.
What about new music?
The Browse tab of the Music app is dedicated to finding the best new music specifically for you — it's not just a top ten list or Billboard chart. Apple Music looks at what you like and curates accordingly, highlighting new songs, albums, and artists it thinks you'll love.
Tell me more about curated playlists?
Curated playlists are hand-built by Apple's Music Editors and artists; they're targeted specifically to your genre tastes, so if you like soundtracks, for example, you may get "The Musical Dialogue of Gilmore Girls" in your For You tab.
But if you're looking for something different, you can also browse through all of Apple's custom playlists under Browse > Curated Playlists.
Is there a way to share what I'm listening to?
You bet. Apple has integrated Twitter, Facebook, and Messages into Apple Music, so you can share playlists, albums, and videos with your friends. Unfortunately, those shared playlists aren't searchable nor live-updating: You'll just get a static link.
How do I search Apple Music?
There are two primary ways to search Apple Music: the dynamic search field, and Siri.
How does Apple Music's dynamic search engine work?
When you tap the search icon, you can type in just about anything you're looking for — artist, song, genre, playlist title — and Apple Music will try and find it for you. It'll also remember what you've searched for recently, and display trending music searches from other Apple Music members.
You'll also be able to filter between searching through Apple Music's catalog and the songs that you've added to your library.
What about Siri? Has it gotten more intelligent about music?
Has it ever! Siri's music-playing and finding abilities are excellent: You can ask it to "Play the top songs from 1980" and it'll make a playlist of the chart-toppers from that year, for instance. Or, while listening to a song, you can say "Play more songs like this," and it'll generate a Genius playlist for you on the spot. You can also tell it to queue up a song: "After this song, play Thru the Eyes of Ruby." And if you like something you've heard on Apple Music, you can ask Siri "Add this song to my library."
Can I still use Home Sharing with Apple Music?
Yup! You can set it up for each of your devices within the Settings and preferences screens.
I have a Sonos system: How can I listen to Apple Music?
Pretty easily! Apple Music is an official Sonos partner, so all you need is the Sonos app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. (Unfortunately, Siri doesn't integrate with Sonos, so you won't be able to use voice commands.)
What about other home-connected speakers like the Amazon Echo?
Unfortunately — but unsurprisingly — Amazon currently only supports its own music service, Spotify, and Pandora for the Amazon Echo, Dot, and Tap.
Radio
How does Apple's radio service work?
It's split up into two sections: Beats 1, and algorithmic stations. Apple's premade algorithmic stations are a slight misnomer; They're partially custom-programmed by humans, to add an extra touch. You can also create a new entirely-algorithmic station from one of your songs, artists, or albums, however.
Beats 1 is the other half of Apple's radio initiative: It's a 24/7 station that plays music along with exclusive interviews, special celebrity programs, debut singles, and more.
Tell me about Beats 1?
There's its aforementioned 24/7 nature, achieved by a combination of several A-list hosts and custom programming; it plays in over 100 countries, like Apple Music itself.
Once a Beats 1 show airs, can I download it and listen to it later?
Yes! All of the programmed shows have a full archive, while the everyday live shows are replayed 12 hours later, and some DJs may post playlists or snippets of their shows after the fact.
Who are the hosts of Beats 1?
The current hosts are three top-tier radio personalities: Zane Lowe, formerly of BBC1 and the Beats 1 head of programming, hosts the LA segment; Ebro Darden, former vice president of programming for NYC's WQHT Hot 97, broadcasts for NYC; and Julie Adenuga will host London's broadcast.
Each Beats 1 station also has a number of smaller personalities who run the country-specific shows (London, NYC, and LA each have a few one-hour blocks), along with CHART and REQUEST.
Does Beats 1 play explicit music?
Beats 1 plays music from explicit artists, but the music itself has so far just been clean radio-edits. Currently, there doesn't appear to be a way to set a preference for this on either Beats 1 or other algorithmic Apple Music radio stations.
Are there other radio stations, too?
No live ones, though Beats 1 does host programs from various celebrities and NYC/LA/London DJs whenever Low, Darden, and Adenuga aren't rocking the mic.
You'll have plenty of algorithmic Apple Music radio stations to choose from, however, including Soundsystem, The Mixtape, On the Floor, Pop Hits, All-City, Americana, Blues, Chill, Classic Alternative, Dance Pop, Electronic, Hip-Hop, Indie, R&B, and Workout Anthems. (You can read more about each on Apple's website.)
Can I create my own station?
Yep! You need only select "Create Station" from a song, album, or artist and Apple Music will algorithmically do the rest. You can also adjust your mix on the fly by favoriting songs and marking the ones you dislike.
What if I don't like a song that's playing?
You can easily adjust what your current algorithmic station is playing by firmly pressing on the mini-player (or tapping on the mini-player and tapping the More (…) button): From there, just tap the Love or Dislike button.
Troubleshooting Apple Music
What's the difference between Apple Music and iCloud Music Library?
Apple Music is the company's name for its whole streaming subscription service. iCloud Music Library is the part of that service dedicated to keeping track of any matched tunes from your Mac's library, uploaded songs that didn't match to the iTunes catalog, and any tracks you've added from the Apple Music catalog.
Is iCloud Music Library part of the stand-alone iTunes Match service, as well?
Yep! The iCloud library you use for both services is identical; as of August 2016, they both match to the iTunes Store's DRM-free song catalog.
Apple Music has eaten so much of my data plan! How do I make it stop?
Chances are you're streaming a lot of music over your cellular plan. We've put together a bunch of suggestions for keeping that from happening in the future.
Apple Music sucks so hard! My album art got screwed up, my songs won't sync... ARGH!
Deep breaths. Did you make a backup of your iTunes library before joining Apple Music? It might be worth logging out of Apple Music and going back to that backup.
Depending on your problem, we've got a lot of different troubleshooting steps and solutions you can try. Check out our troubleshooting Ultimate Guide for more help.
You don't have a troubleshooting article that helps me. Is there anything I can do?
Yes! Contact Apple Support. They may be able to help where our articles can't.
Other questions?
Got a question about Apple Music that we haven't answered yet? Drop it off in the comments and we'll try to answer it to the best of our ability.
Everything you need to know about Apple Music
I'm looking to supply music in a semi-public place (locker room), but we don't want songs with explicit lyrics. Is there a way to filter or hide those songs out of apple music? Does the parental controls on the device work for content on apple music?
I try and I try, but I still prefer Spotify.
I already pay for Amazon Prime 2-day shipping, so I'll just stick with the Prime Music which is included as a free bonus. By the way, their Prime Music is the only good "extra." Amazon sucks when it comes to movies and TV shows. Nearly everything I wanted to watch isn't covered by Prime. It's like the early days of Netflix streaming, when all the good stuff was DVD only.
How do I get Music to stop shuffling my albums?
Thanks for a terrific article Serenity. I'm impressed by the depth of your knowledge of this product and look forward to reading more of you reporting.
How do I transfer my Offline Collection to Android Apple Music app? I clearly don't want to download 6gb of music my Android device again!!. Is there any solution for this. I can easily sync offline music to iPhone via iTunes.
Here is my issue with Apple Music. Please tell me if I am misunderstanding something:
1-I already have hundred of CDs loaded into my iTunes Library and many of those are on my phone. When I find a new CD I want to listen to, I download it from Apple Music. The reason I don't stream it is because that would eat into my data plan: it feel like I paying for the music twice.
2-Now, in order to download Apple Music AND play my existing huge library, I have iCloud Music Library (right??). When I am using iCMLibrary, I cannot added any songs to my iTunes Music Library via CD. Here is what I mean: a friend gives you CD as a gift, perhaps a local artist. You canNOT add it to your iTunes Library AND then, in iTunes, select that CD to be synced to your iPhone UNLESS you turn off the iCloud Music Library. IF you do that, you lose all the Apple Music you downloaded and have to re-download one by one.
Thanks for this great article. I'll go back to it often..
I do have one question left: how can I see how many listener an artist or a track has? Is there also information visible where they reside?
I know this option from Spotify and is very useful, especially for musicians.
I'm new with this thing so my main question is...what happens if i cancel my subscription and i've had a few albums that i've not payed for them.. They will disappear and i'll need pay for them or what?
As of iOS 9.3, I am seeing stars next to certain tracks. What do they mean?
When I temporarily cancel my Apple Music subscription, will all of my playlists and songs/albums not on lists be gone once I re-subscribe?
I was just wondering if anyone knows, if you have iTunes Match + Apple music, will iTunes Match no longer match via its own fingerprinting method, and instead fall back to using meta-data from Apple music 's matching ? As now i have both services, iTunes Match seems kind of 'dumb', as none of my music matches, even though there are on the ITunes Store. When checking the status they clearly say ""matched" but i know there not, because when viewing by "albums" they are all still "unknown"
any suggestions?
Can we listen to the songs even if we don't have the wifi?
Yes... make them available offline,,.. U can listen over cellular.. but u must sign in initially
Hi, I had a playlist with over 150 songs and yesterday I wanted to listen to it and found out I only have 10 songs on playlist! Why this happened?? How can I get my old playlist back?
Hello! I'm really confused after reading this article and many others so would really appreciate some clarification if possible please! I just started the free Apple Music trial (unsure as to whether i'll keep it after the trial is finished or not), however, i am confused at what happens if i do cancel my subscription. i currently have just downloaded it on my MacBook (even though i have the same Apple ID on my iPod touch, it hasn't joined to Apple Music), but the iCloud Music Sharing thing has synced as music that i'd bought from the iTunes store on my iPod had appeared in my iTunes on my Mac before i backed it up manually (after i'd started the Apple Music subscription). If i unsubscribed at the end of my trial, and turn off the iCloud Music Sharing, will all my original purchased music (pre Apple Music subscription) and videos still be on my iPod and my Mac? or will it be lost? I'm so confused as to whether it will just disappear off my iPod but still be on my Mac and just need retransferring or what? and do i still need to manually back up the few songs that I had bought on iTunes on my iPod on to my mac incase it disappears when i do turn off the iCloud Music Sharing? Just to be clear, the majority of the music on my iPod/on my Mac has been bought through iTunes and not ripped on to my Mac from a CD. I'm sure these questions just seemed really weird and confusing and i'd be happy to clarify in hopes of getting some answers please!
Just tried this, and both albums added ok for Mac, so I dunno what Apple was telling you, but as usually he didn't tell u correctly.
There separate albums anyway, so it doesn't even make sense that songs would just disappear from a former one...
I am confused. Is apple music different that itune music. I can find an album called Fun Home (A broadway musical) in the itunes store (to pay for)but it does show up in apple music when i search for it. What's going on?
Yes, they are not the same library. Streaming has different licensing so not all music in the iTunes Store is available for streaming. It comes down to the artist/label signing off on them adding their content to the streaming library...
When you upgrade to Apple Music family, will the songs they download immediately show up in my library? If yes, is there a possible way to keep their songs and playlists separate from mine?
When I first started using iTunes I had to make 3 accounts. Why? Back then a search for German or Dutch songs on a US version of iTunes brought nothing found. Eventually I got all music from all 3 countries on all computers I own, but what's playable is dependent on which account I am logged into. I believe in the meantime the search feature has improved, I found a few Dutch songs vis an English search, but would like to know if the "millions of songs" that are available via Apple Music will include European music or not. Otherwise I cannot see paying for 3 Apple Music accounts in order to get music from all three countries.
They act like being able to listen to music you purchase offline is so kind of break through its not we could do that for free before now they charge you. What they fail to mention is if you get the update they basically force you to get their program by taking for music off that is sick I paid to be able to use my music anytime I wanted now your makin me pay that is highway robbery
Does the Apple Music use data
Update: duplicate songs should now be fixed thanks to testing with Apple senior adviser.
The issue was when songs were added on computer, duplicates showed and even synced across devices, but NOT when adding from iOS only
Tested by signing out on all devices/computers then only from one device signing in and enabling icloud library, removed/added affected albums back into AM..
Monitored over 24 hours and all seems fine, but doing same testing from Mac now, but problem seems to be solved. Enjoy AM all u music lovers :)
(...Finally, I can listen to Apple music and not be frustrated...)
Can my iTunes gift card pay for my subscription to Apple Music? Or do I have to pay with a credit card no matter what?
Sure can...... u don't need credit card on file to enjoy....
This is how i pay and i don't even have a U.S credit card even on file, yet i pull Apple music from there via store credit only
Nice work. Your conviction and commitment and passion are just amazing and a real inspiration.
Just to tie up a few loose ends.
- Apple music only uploads and/or matches songs, as we know from ITM, but there is a trick to "force" upload (say u have a live version of a song, or different version of a song with same same as in Apple music catalog, you version will be matched and replaced.. covert art too.. but to force to keep your version just change the title slightly. it will upload, then change it back how u like it.... It will stay put. Probably not good for thousands of "matched" tracks you need to adjust just because u prefer a "clean" or "better" version of a song, but it a neat trick which works..
- Just to also note ITM I think is more accurate, because Apple music does NOT use acoustic fingerprinting like match does.
I can confirm that since I uplaoded a song which "matched" (duration was 3:09, but the "matched" one was 6:09. so it only goes by meta data, which is why changing the name works too :)
Hope this helps some users
am I the only person that is annoyed that there are more songs on ITunes than on Apple Music? I feel like there are two totally separate catalogs.
I have a question about Apple Music. I have a bunch of music in my iTunes library that are 64kbps AAC files and are deemed by Apple to be ineligible for iCloud, they are not matched or uploaded. One of them is an album by Lily Allen that is available in the iTunes store. Now that I have Apple Music why is this still ineligible? Does Apple simply not even try to match music that is less than 96kbps? I suppose I could add the album to my collection as part of my subscription but would that leave me with two copies of the album?
I just looked at my iTunes library in a different view and it turns out I DO have an uploaded version of the album, a 256kbps VBR file that I was surprised to find. When I look at the music in album view I have 2 of each song, one a 64kbps AAC and another thats a 256kbps VBR file. It seems like it's kinda hard to tell what music I actually own and what music I'm renting from Apple music! I guess it doesn't matter.
Here's how to tell what actual music is in your library. Hope I get this right...
In iTunes, go to My Music, switch to Songs view, then in the Songs view menu that pops up, under the "Show Colums" drop down menu, iCloud Download and iCloud Status. The iCloud Status will show "Apple Music" if it's coming from the Apple Music service. I forget what the others are if it's matched and/or uploaded from your library.
Another way is to "Get info" on a song that is downloaded/physically on your computer and then Get Info on the song. If it shows Fair Play 2, that's an Apple Music song...again, not sure what the other options will show. It will also show the iCloud status in that dialog as well. The first method makes it easy to see a bunch of files at once. Hope this helps and I explained it easily.
I am unable to transfer music that i have imported on my itunes to my phone "iCloud Music Library is enabled on this iPhone." keeps popping up and don't want to disable it because i will lose all the music i have saved from apple music. Any solutions?
in iTunes, I have added several albums that have songs that have "iCloud Status: Ineligible". The only way to see these is by clicking on 'show complete album'. Does anybody know why Apple Music files would be "ineligible". Sometimes, all songs show on iOS, but sometimes they do not. One example is Black Sabbath - Planet Caravan (from Paranoid).
I can't use a Smart Playlist to find them all because when I use "iCloud Status is Ineligible" they don't show. Even if in the 'Get Info' box, they are shown as Ineligible. Apple Music issue? Or are these songs that cannot be downloaded?
I have a similar question regarding music that Apple considers ineligible, music that is available in the iTunes store. Now that I subscribe to Apple Music I would think that it would now be able to be matched.
How can I delete tracks just from my cloud Library and not also my local copy? i.e. I've uploaded too much music and would like to delete some tracks off of iCloud so I can re-add others.
So I have a DJ Friend that wants to download his music for play when no WiFi is around. He currently uses one of the older iPods with actual Hard Drive inside. Can he since music to this that is downloaded for offline play or does he have to get a new iPod Touch?
How can you tell how many songs you have? It used to tell you on the old app. Can you revert back to the old app? I don't like this update.
Is there a way to delete an unwanted station? Thanks
I'm now signed up to Apple Music but when I'm making songs/albums available for offline use on my iPhone when I'm out, there is no way to distinguish which ones I've downloaded.
Is there a way to identify the songs/albums I've already downloaded?
(I don't have aMusic, but I have iTM)
Drill down (on Album or Playlist) until you can see a list of the songs.
-
The downloaded songs will have a little gray triangle with a rectangle (iDevice?) all the way to the right. The not-downloaded songs will not have the triangle.
-
If it is not downloaded and you want the whole album/playlist tap the ••• button at the top of the page, then tap [Make Available Offline]. Same goes for each individual song.
-
You can purge the downloaded songs by tapping the ••• button, then tap [Remove Download]. This option is not available (on my phone anyhow) to purge an entire album or playlist.
Quick question-
I recently signed up for the Apple Music 3 month free trial. When I go to add songs off the Apple Music catalog to playlist I have created, there are certain songs that I am not allowed to listen to (the majority of the Black Keys Turn Blue album for example). I can add them to playlist but am not able to listen to them once they are in them. Does anyone know why this could possibly be happening?
So I was listening to Apple Radio last night on the Americana station, and a song came on that I wanted to hear more of by that artist. I didn't write it down who it was because I thought I would be able to pull up a history of what I had "hearted". But I can't find how to do that, either on the iPad or on iTunes on my PC.
Any help in pulling up a history on favorited items?
Great job with this run-down of the new Apple Music service. Thanks!
Currently I use Google All Access, and I do not want to search for the thousands of songs in Apple Music. I already did this when I switched from rhapsody to Google. Do you know if there is an easy way to transfer my Google library (all DRM music, downloaded to my iPhone) to Apple Music?
If you choose the $10 a month plan, does it just add to your monthly bill?
I have my artist account set up in Connect & I have posted successfully but I can't send this posts to Facebook or Twitter & I can't find a setting to let me (this is from iPhone). I can do it in iTunes on my Macbook
If Apple music had a web player like google music I'd switch in a heartbeat. My wifi at work is spotty and I don't want to use data to listen to music. Add a generalized personalized radio station based on all your likes rather than starting from a single song/artist/album. Something that would play Pop then country then rock totally randomly
Have no interest whatsoever in streaming music, uploading it to a cloud or anything of the sort. However, the latest iPod software update seems to make it impossible to actually manage what I see on my iPod. I have a huge music library and deliberately put a carefully chosen selection on my iPod for specific purposes. Now it seems it just displays some kind of fairly random pile of music from my library, most of which is not even on the device. Seems this new 'service' means I can no longer control which of my own music I see appearing on my own device. Am tempted to ditch iTunes and iPod altogether at this point. If anyone has a workaround/fix for this I would be more than happy to hear it. Free virtual hugs guaranteed.
With Apple Radio is there a way to edit when we mark a song as play more or play less like this?
I have Apple Music on my iPhone and have created a playlist and named it. However, when I look at iTunes on my Mac I cannot seem to find this playlist. So if I find a song on Apple music while using my Mac and want to add it to my playlist so it appears on my phone I cannot do it. Can anyone help me with this?
I just sign in to Apple Music on July 5, 2015 but the system doesn't gave my the free trial. I called Apple support and explain the problem, they say that i already had the trial period? WHAT!!! in just 7 days? the all 3 months? After several mails going out and back Laura (the Apple Rep) says, sorry you are not eligible for the trial period? WHAT Again!!! they don't say why, they just refuse to honor the offer. What can i do? Where can i complain? Who can i complain to? Apple MUST honor their offer.
When you advertise that the "entire" iTunes music collection is available, you should either note the exceptions. I agree that the exception list is small but still exists. Too much confusion and discussion about the new service to continue. Will stop my trial until you get things sorted out.
Percentage-wise, it's probably a small amount, but I've found about 50 songs that are on Google Music's streaming service that aren't on Apple Music. They're available for purchase in iTunes but not "free to stream" in Apple Music. For me, it's enough for me to stay with Google right now.
Hi guys I have been an Apple lover for years and just today I have stopped using Spotify and instead I've chosen to subscribe to Apple Music. I have just made my library on my mac and I went to sync my 'new apple music library' to my iPhone but an alert appeared saying that I can't sync files from apple music. However I went onto my phone clicked settings > iTunes > Turn on iCloud Music Library. Yet the music didn't transfer onto my phone! Do I have to purchase iTunes Match as well? Someone please explain this to me and help me ? (:
P.S. Majority of my library is Apple Music and a few brought songs
Question: one problem I had with iTunes Match was that Music that had previously been on my actual device and thus played instantly when I selected a song was now subject to buffering issues, and it used data when I did not have wifi because it played from the cloud. If a song is physically downloaded to my iPhone on apple music, will i run into any of these issues (apple playing songs that I physically have from the cloud anyway)? Will songs that I physically have on my phone ever require data usage to listen to?
How do the artist get paid? If I repeat a song a couple of times will the artist get paid for every time his or her song is played, or do they just get paid the first time I play the song and then I own the song on Apple music?
Looking round at business insider and others, 1/5 of a penny per-stream labels/artists would be payed.
What is the colour change all about? When playing a tune the colour of the background and play/ff/rew buttons changes colour (red or black). iOS 8.4 Music App.
Lots of great info thanx.
I have been an iTunes Match subscriber for a couple of years and was always frustrated that my wife could not share my music content without her either using my iTunes account or subscribing to match herself.
I thought Family Sharing would resolve this but it never did.
Will signing up for the Apple Music Family Membership overcome this??
What I don't understand: What exactly is the "Apple Music Library"? For instance, when my favorite band comes out with a new album, if I am a Music subscriber, will I be able to listen to that new album or will I have to buy it? I want to know if this new service is just another Spotify clone that has a limited selection of music, or if it's literally access to everything on the iTunes Store.
Not all music is available to listen to with the new service. I've found at least 20 songs I can't add to my library or listen to on Apple Music that I can on Google Music. The entire iTunes library is definitely not available.
Not all, but most ... Keeps me happy :D
if I use apple music for a year or so and then go on holiday (going for a year) and need to cancel my subscription does the music I have downloaded from apple music stay on my device?
if u cancel subscription, any offline music will be removed immediately, i'm pretty sure.
Is anyone able to get songs to Match now? Everything I import to iTunes is just getting Uploaded. iTM, Apple Music and iCloud Music Library are all enabled.
When you decide to listen to music will it require you to use data? Or will it act as if you bought the music and play without an internet connection?
it will use data if u go over cellular/LTE.
if u download music "make available offline" they'll download to device so u can listen without internet connection, however Apple music subscription is required to validate. I think every 30 days. (haven't tried that yet(
Has anyone else run into the problem where on your iOS device (iPhone 6+ in my case), when you select to make a playlist available offline, it says it is unable to download all of the tracks?
downloading individual songs works fine, but if I do the entire playlist at once, errors galore.
screenshot: https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipPqQI7lunC1ygQhfMWiLIE8dqWkl52H-Iaw...
I thought once you subscribe to Apple music, you get access to the entire iTunes library. So I go to the iTunes Store and find an album I'm interested in. How do I get to play it? All I get are the song previous. Interestingly, I have no problem listening to songs or adding them to my collection from the New option, but I can't do the same from the iTunes Store. What gives?
Firstly, these are two separate things.
iTunes store and Apple music have their *own* catalogs, which means if one album your after in on the store, it may not be available to stream with Apple music, and visa vera..
Under the "Store" menu there will be an option Apple music, so u sign up there with a 3 free month trial, then start adding music to your playlist, this be done under "For You". or upload/match your own.
(It would be good to combine these if Apple could do this... (itunes store and u see both "buy album" and "add to Apple music (if u have a AM subscription)
This would make it so much better than being in a separate section.. I guess hey could, but then u'd have isssue about the music catalogs.
Is the Apple Music catalog offering the same in all countries? Does it make a difference if I subscribe to the service through the US store, for example, or the German store?
Apple music will offer different in different countries u play from..
There is nothing to stop you from setting up a U.S Apple subscription and charging via store credit.. or other country u want.. It may be against Apple's Terms,
Thats what i do, and i am not even in the U.S.
Plus content is better than Australia anyway..
Does anyone know how to delete stations
I'm sorry if you mentioned this but I didn't really get it. So, does Apple Music have anything to do with my original music library? When the free trial ends will I still be able to acces my music library? Or will I no longer be able to listen to the music I already had before updating? Thanks for all the info you gave :)
Music that I upload via my mac that isn't also available via Apple Music isn't playable on my other devices. The song is there on "my music" on my iPhone, but it doesn't play. I thought the whole point was that my full library plus the Apple Music library would be fully integrated?
I started my free three month trial with Apple Music yesterday and I was charged for every one of my purchases. I contacted Support with this and am waiting on a reply. Has this happened with anyone else? Does the fault lie with me?
What BS!!! I can't find or play my music!!!
I signed up for the free trial since Apple is the only provider to play some artists. I'm a huge Beatles fan and wanted to listen to them, however I can search an album in the iTunes store, but the same selection is not available for streaming. Is this because of the 3 month trial or will always be that way? What songs, artists or albums won't be available for streaming, hopefully NONE. Otherwise, like what I see.
I've been using Apple Music since it came out and I do love it, what I don't love is that I can't play edited tracks. You mentioned that there isn't a way to play edited music just yet, do they plan on changing that? Otherwise I'll have to go back to using Pandora.
I was wondering if Apple music would start having 'mash-ups' too..
What happened to beats music "the sentence"? That is/was my favorite feature of any music app ever.
Can you see the list of songs that you've selected the heart for? Apple's website made it sound like you would have to look up each song to change your selection.
I want to know. I have no interest in Apple music as a streaming service. I am not paying Apple any amount of money per month to listen to music. I do not currently have any of my music on the cloud nor do I intend to. I have icloud as well as iTunes Match SHUT OFF for music. All I want I know is if I update to the new iTunes music can I just listen to the music that I have synced with iTunes. I always sync my music and I download very few songs from iTunes. I only use IHeart radio and XM radio apps. Can I update my phone to this iOS 8.4 and simply not turn on the cloud crap and just listen to what I sync to my phone through the good old fashioned cable from my computer. I don't even use wifi sync. Please help answer this for me. I don't have any interest in being forced into streaming I don't want and WILL NOT pay for.
Yeah. If you don't enable iCloud Music, you'll be using the app the old fashioned way.
it's a long comments list so i haven't bothered reading yet to check if my question had already been asked and addressed. sorry if it has. i actually wanted to know if the songs i've saved for off line listening can be synced into an ipod nano or ipod shuffle. that would be awesome.
it's a long comments list so i haven't bothered reading yet to check if my question had already been asked and addressed. sorry if it has. i actually wanted to know if the songs i've saved for off line listening can be synced into an ipod nano or ipod shuffle. that would be awesome.
Great article. Lots of helpful detailed information- gracias¡
Do I have to turn something on for offline listening? I'm really confused about this because I keep on thinking of Spotify where you activate offline mode so that it won't consume mobile data.
If you want to make sure you don't use any cell data go to settings/iTunes & App Store and disable use cellular data.
If you want to see what songs are downloaded & stored on the phone, in the music app under my music tab, where you choose to sort by artists, songs, genres and so on, at the bottom of that pop up pick show music available offline.
That will only show music on the phone so you know you're only playing local and not streaming.
For offline listening, u must still have an active Apple music subscription. After you 'Make available offline' the songs u want, disconnect, then play....
u still are required to be signed into icloud music library to see them, which is why u mus still have internet access, however after u've downloaded, u can disconnect and play...
Can anyone help with this? Every time I play a song or make it available offline on Apple Music, it takes up a lot of storage on my device. 3 or 4 full albums and a couple hundred singles saved and I went down 6GB of space on my iPhone 6 Plus. Spotify, however, is only using 2.1 GB and I have thousands of songs saved to offline mode. I really want to make the full switch to Apple Music but don't want to risk the storage availability on my device. I've been looking online for answers and no luck. Thanks :)
Updated to iOS 8.4 and set up Apple Music.
Theoretically, all the music on the phone either got wiped or is invisible. That is, music on the phone is extremely limited. Yet, I'm getting a message that free memory is almost used up. Since I had a couple of gigs of music on the phone that appears to no longer be on the phone, how am I getting a low memory message? And Settings/Usage shows as little free space as if the music was still there.
Any explanation for this? And what do I do?
Thanks.
Running iPhone 5s, iOS 8.4
I'd like to know if there are plans to add world and folk (among other genres) to the For You genre onboarding process. The genres are lacking in diversity, yet there is world and folk music available to stream. This lack of options does not encourage me to stay with the service.
Is there a way to shuffle multiple genres? That's a feature I really like with Pandora. I don't want to just listen to. 1 artist or genre at a time.
I don't believe you can...I think I read on another site that it's no possible.
I'm having the problem that when I tried to save playlists offline it would go through the malarkey of downloading them, but should one of them be "unable to be downloaded at this time" it would just remove all the downloads it had already done. If I have this problem then others have it too. As far as I'm concerned it's just not functional. Why can't Apple get services right...?
Sent from the iMore App
Please can someone help me out with this:
I currently reside in the UK, but will be relocating to the USA in a few months time. I'm currently enjoying Apple Music and building up a nice collection of offline music linked to my UK account. When I move to the US, I intend on changing the country of my Apple ID to the US so that I can pay off for everything off a U.S. Credit card. My question is, what will happen to my songs saved offline as well the learning that the system has done of my tastes etc?
Thanks for any help, can't seem to find anything!
Apple have a service which allows expatriates to move their Apple ID to another country. It's not online though, you have to ask about it at an Apple store. They don't let you switch back and forth many times though.
If you don't want to have them manually do this for you - you will have to re-create your library with a new AppleID.
There is one issue that Apple may have forgot to mention. There are countries where Apple Music is available, but you can only stream music and listen to beats 1. You can't save offline tracks or add to your my music library, thus rendering the monthly fee a cheap trick.
That doesn't sound right. If you can stream the music, then you should be able to add it to your library. What happens when you enable iCloud Music under settings / music?
So I've made some playlists on my iPhone; how do I see the same playlists in iTunes on my PC?
Make sure you have iCloud Music Library enabled in the preferences. Then, click on the music tab and you should see the playlists option next to "My Music."
edit: Ahh nevermind. Thank you it worked! Enabled the setting on both the iOS app and iTunes desktop (a duh moment thinking about it now)
So I already had that feature enabled in my Music preferences on my iPhone, yet still don't see my playlists I created from Apple Music on desktop iTunes. (but thanks for the suggestion)
Anyone else have better luck? Another solution?
Awesome. Glad it's working!
Sorry if a duplicate, but how do I access playlists and albums that I clicked the "+" icon and go the checkmark that it was added to my music? As an example, Trent Reznor released instrumental versions of the Fragile on Connect. I "+" them, but I can't find them when I search my music. This will get a little cumbersome if I have to remember where I saw it, then navigate back through Connect to get to content. It would be better if I could save somewhere...
@ivovio, yes, if you add a song to "My Music," the "Get Info" option still works. You can rename the songs, the artist, the genre, the track number and so on. You can also change the artwork.
Adding that you don't have to download the song to your device for this to work. It works if you keep the song solely in the cloud and stream it.
Thanks very much for your reply, that's great to know. I feel a bit better about becoming an Apple Music lifer, because frankly I can't imagine ever choosing to undo 2 or 3 years of adding music!
I was surprised you could do that. But be aware if you upload any songs Apple gets quite a few artwork wrong and that can't be changed. I uploaded a CD of my niece playing the piano and it put a George Strait cover on her with no way to change it.
Well, hang on a minute... that's half the point. I would like any changes I make to be reflected on my iOS devices obviously, right? For that I need to enable iCloud Music. Also quite a few old albums aren't available on iTunes, or if they are, it's a Greatest Hits -- I'd like to upload those albums and unify my library.
If I do that, am I going to end up with the wrong artwork on my iOS devices?
I've been buying music for 25 years, if I'm going to embrace this, I have to think about the next 25 years right? Part of thinking forward is that in 10 years time there might be a new audio format - Apple Music will instantly convert my library to new rips. That's a win!!... but if it also chews up my manicured library, it's a very high price to pay.
Your first paragraph is correct. If you have songs not on iTunes you can choose to upload them to iCloud Music Library. The problem is, when you upload them, Apple sometimes shows the wrong artwork for the CD. I'd guess at least 50% of the CDs I had to upload have the wrong artwork. Most of these CDs are pretty obscure and not "mainstream," so I'm not sure why Apple isn't just using the embedded artwork in the files.
If the cloud changes the artwork, and the original music files are saved on your computer, trying to change the artwork in iTunes won't do anything because the artwork is already correct. There's a chance deleting the artwork then re-adding it back in might change it in the cloud, but I haven't tried that because I don't want to mess up my original ripped files, and some of the artwork I have embedded were ones I manually had to create from scanning the CD cover since they can't be found online.
I wanted to add that when you upload music to the cloud from within iTunes, not only does it sometimes (actually quite often) get the artwork wrong, it sometimes gets the artist wrong too. Like, you may upload an album from "Band X," but the artwork that gets chosen for it is from "Band Z." I've had this happen maybe 10-15 times on around 500 CD uploads.
I love the interface and the idea of Apple Music, but right now, for me, there's too many bugs, so I deleted all my music from the cloud and am going to stick with Google Music for my main listening source. I will continue to tinker and try things with Apple to see if they fix these issues, but I won't be buying the subscription unless things are working correctly when the trial runs out.
Thank you very much for your detailed and honest responses. You've saved me a ton of effort I'm sure.
I expect things will improve over the next three months, with the release of iOS9 and no doubt Apple are working to address these concerns, but there's no way I'm letting this thing loose on my library until it's properly house trained.
Thanks again.
Yep, changing tags works, buts it no good for a large library like mine......
it's ok for 40 - 500 songs or so perhaps, but not for millions. I'm on the war path now !!
Hi guys, I've signed up to the service on iOS, but I'm reluctant to upgrade my iTunes because of various issues people have mentioned with duplication and title/artwork messups.
What I most need to know is, if I add a track to "My Music" am I able to rename it, change the artwork etc, if it's an Apple Music track? -- I have a very clean library with the right release date on every song, regardless of whether it's part of a remastered Greatest Hits album released 20 years later, etc.
Am I able to use better, crisper album art on Apple Music tracks? Can I get rid of extraneous brackets after the track titles like [iMore's funk mix] (Radio Edit)? These are things which only confuse Siri, and I like to remove them, and for them to STAY removed.
Your confirmation is greatly appreciated :) -- if I can't finesse my library and improve upon the store tagging which is frankly rubbish, I will stick to purchasing songs, and I won't risk polluting my library.
Thanks so much :)
Whoops..replied in the wrong spot, but I replied below.
Your so right about that one..... I've have noting but constant artwork replacement and duplication..
This is never my on music... Its all just Apple music .... I even download music for offline access (make available offline) and 10 minutes later it needs to upload it (suggests that it was removed ?)
I'm getting to that stage i can't take this any more.... i gotta do this myself...
While Apple will get to the bottom of it. it's taking too long... and the worse part it, not even a reply from any of them saying "we're still looking into this"
I can't't believe this happens across country ... (ie if u sign up for U.S AM but u'r accessing it overseas ) That's the only thing i can think of now, but i just can't believe that.
So maybe i could test this is my own country just to see if i get same behavior.... It would be nuts, but i wouldn't hold it past Apple to do something like this.
ANy other suggestions ? Since it's not everyone affected, it it must be something.
Yes u can replace artwork and adjusts tags...
You can do this to both online and offline music.
Just spoke to Apple customer service and was told that Apple Music users will not be able to add multiple songs from the same artist to their library, even if they're on different albums. This is for music you don't own but wish to add to your library..
For instance, if you're in iTunes and "add to My Music" the studio album "Slippery When Wet" from Bon Jovi and then try to add the "Greatest Hits - The Ultimate Collection" album, any songs that are on the Slippery album will not get added from the Greatest Hits album, so on that album, you'll end with songs 1-2, 5 missing from disc 1 and song 3 missing from disc 2.
If you're on iOS and add those two albums to your music collection, all the songs from both albums will get added, but if you active the iTunes Music Library on another device or disable/re-enable on the original iOS device, any duplicate songs will get removed.
I'm so confused about this upgrade. Just tried to listen to music in my library, and I had to turn on my cell data. (no wifi around). It's not actually eating my data to listen to music I've already downloaded, is it??
if its offline songs, then no...
but u still need active Apple music subscription to start listen initially
I have one question about Apple Music: can I use Family Sharing and the $14.99 Family Sharing subscription to allow my wife to access my existing iTunes Music Library (which includes things missing from the Apple service like the Beatles, etc.?) I also have iTunes Music Match and had read this wasn't possible with THAT service, but is it now possible with Apple Music? Please let me know with thanks -
- rj
Hi. I just would like to know where I can find songs, albums or playlists which I have ❤️ To?
I just gave heart to some of albums and now I don't know where it is
Thank you
There is a new column named "Loved" which you can display or use in a smart playlist in my music. "Loves" which I do while listening to Beats1 just disappear, even if I add the song to my music. Confusing.
Hi guys, question about creating playlists with Apple Music; when I do this, the songs also seem to end up in my Itunes library. I don't want songs that I am streaming to end up in my library. Is there anyway to avoid that? Appreciate any help.
No, your my music library includes all music. See http://www.imore.com/how-check-if-your-macs-songs-are-uploaded-matched-p...
Thanks for your reply but I don't think that's the answer I'm looking for.
I have my music library. I know I can make playlists out of those songs.
But sometimes I want to get songs from Apple Music (i.e. songs I don't have in my library). Then I DO NOT want these songs to end up in my Itunes library, which they seem to do.
Anyone have a solution for this one?
Unfortunately, there's no way to add a song to a playlist without it being "added" to your music library. That said, you can create smart playlists to exclude those songs from shuffling with your other tunes.
I have a playlist question. In iTunes, I can see my Apple Music "subscribed" (sorry, spotify term) playlists on the left side of the screen, as well as my personally created playlists. I can drag apple music songs from the apple music playlists to a playlist I have created, and on the computer, its fine, but as soon as I do this, the playlist won't sync.
I have noticed that if I add all of the songs in the playlist to "my music", the playlist will sync.
Is anyone seeing that? A lot of times, I will make a playlist of new songs/albums, but I don't want to add them to "my music" since I am using the playlist to determine if I like the song or not. I guess that is no longer possible?>
It appears that you need to add them to "my music", which however does NOT necessarily download them.
Hello! Please please answer me! :)
I'm on Apple Music and I already looooove it but I'm having an issue I was wondering if you'd know anything about it: Some songs I had before Apple Music came in are NOT available for me to play anymore! I bought this album, The Bones of What You Believe, by CHVRCHES on the iTunes Store, but now I cannot play two of the songs on the album, The Mother We Share and We Sink. So I'm thinking this is because these are the two "explicit" songs on the album.... I've realized all songs on AMusic that are explicit arent available for me and some other songs I had two arent playable anymore. So here's my question: do you know if this had anything to do with the free trial? or maybe this is because somehow (idk why) they think I'm a minor... please help me i dont know who to turn to! :D
Yes we are being forced to subscribe. Because Any music we have added to our library from the apple music catalog will no longer be playable. If we don't have iTunes Match enabled we won't be able to stream our previously purchased and uploaded music on our device.
---------------------------------------------------
What happens if I decide not to subscribe after the three month trial?
Any streaming music you've added to your library from the Apple Music catalog will no longer be playable; you'll stop having access to Connect content; you'll be skip-limited when listening to Apple Music radio stations; and unless you have iTunes Match enabled, you won't be able to stream your previously purchased and uploaded music to your devices.
Those of us who don't use streaming services Apple is forcing down our throats a streaming service to block us from our own manually uploaded music.
Deceitful practice sprung on apple consumers. Time to sue.
Well.... of course you won't be able to play music you've added from the Apple Music catalogue after the trial is over - why would you get all that music for free, without paying for it? And why do you think you are entitled to stream your whole library without paying for iTunes Match? That was never possible, why should it be possible now?
Nobody is forcing you to do ANYTHING, you can listen to your purchased and ripped music on all your devices like you did before. Nobody is blocking you from accessing your music.
Please, for the love of god - read up, inform yourself and check the facts before calling up your lawyer...
Does listening to songs use ur data if they are songs that aren't purchased and in ur library?
@classicbabyrock21 - you're not being forced to subscribe - you can say no.
you can continue to buy tracks as you have in the past - nothing changes there. This is just a service for people who want to get more music via streaming and subscribing. For the $14 or whatever the cost is in your country you get access to the whole iTunes music library (that's my understanding).
You don't have to pay again for the music you already own - it's on your device under My Music
hope that helps you out - I for one have never used streaming in the past - too many monthly things already but I'm tempted by this but I'll need to know a bit more..
:)
Well that's some relief. Thank you.. I don't want to subscribe. I want to manually add what I already purchase and own and listen to it without streaming. lol
Ok, I don't understand exactly what has happened and I am really confused.
So forgive me if I am venting my frustration.
I am an individual who doesn’t use music streaming services at all.
I add my own tracks and albums I already bought and own.
I also pay per track or per album to download the music to my computer individually to add my device for my own personal time to listen for free without the use of internet.
I feel like I'm being forced subscribe and pay for a subscription to access my music library and what I've added to my device?
I smell a scam.
This is confusing and misleading to users who DO NOT STREAM music.
I will jump on the bandwagon in a class action lawsuit.
I'm not going to be forced to subscribe to what I already own.
If that's the case I want to be refunded the full $700.00 for my iphone that I haven't paid off at at&t..
Thanks for this article - very informative - hey is there a guide to using Apple Music on OSX?
I can see how to add artists on iPhone but what if I want to listen to an entire album on my Mac? Thanks guys..
How do I delete a radio station I created? I can't find the option to delete it.
Wait, so what happens to music saved for offline use if you cancel your subscritption?
I am curious of one thing. I have not subscribed yet.
I created a small playlist, and I noticed I can save and stream it offline in my car stereo. How is that possible?
If my memory serves me well, unless I subscribed to Spotify premium, I could not stream offline.
And why is some of my purchased music, grayed out, and unplayable?
So, I'm trying to get family sharing set up. We set up it with the icloud account that is tied to our main itunes account for ease of billing which is on my wife's two devices. She then enabled family sharing as did and invited me. Got the email, accepted, said I'm all set. Now when I go into the music app on my iphone it'll ask me to start my 3 month free trial and then ask if i want single or family membership. Can't find a way to get past that and was wondering if I'm doing something wrong that's not allowing me to get into it the way I should be able to. Thoughts?
I am an iTunes Match only user and I am staying that way.........my thoughts:
#1 Pro for me - The new music app and its implementation has completely removed some problems I would ALWAYS have with iTunes match. Crazy weird errors with albums being split into two...what a pain that was. That, so far, is gone for me.
#2 Pro for me - Before, streaming my iTunes match/cloud music seemed more of a local cache/DL/playback thing. That always seemed to create songs/tidbits of songs that would get orphaned on my devices. to remove, I'd have to go back to the "show all music", download those songs, THEN delete. Now, it looks like Match playback is a straight stream. Or at least appears to be. I have yet to see any tidbits DL/cache/get stuck.
#3 Pro for me - deleting DLed/local content. Just seems cleaner and easier to do now (perhaps due to #2 above). In addition to "deleting" from the "more" tab, you can very easily go into Settings/General/Usage/Manage and remove music from there too.
1+2+3: Before 8.4 I had said that when I am eligible for upgrade that I was going to get a 128gb phone and dump match. I am thinking I won't need to do this now. Match seems very reliable now and add to that that I have come out of the DSL dark ages and have a good connection at home I can avoid the added expense of the 128gb phone (though prob would still go 64gb, just because).
Cons (for me):
#1 Con: I cannot find a way to get rid of EVERYTHING in connect. When I updated each device, before I hid Apple Music, I would go into connect, unfollow anyone listed, then flip the switch that says "do not auto follow based on my music". Now that I have done that, I still have a few artists showing in Connect (Maroon 5, The Fray, Train, etc.,). Are these "marketed/advertised" and not removable? Obvi I can just choose to NOT go into Connect, but being OC as I am, I would like to find a way to get rid of them....anyone else have this and find a way around?
Not a big fan of Beats 1, but I'm more a classic rock guy so I didn't expect to be a big fan of it.
So, are members able to use ITunes gift cards as a way to pay for the membership or is it credit or dept card only?
Will I be able to stream from multiple devices with the same apple id? I don't have family plan setup but my wife and me share the same account.
So far I am very disappointed. All of the CDs and apple store purchases I made are uploaded to the Apple Music service, which needs an Internet connection to play my music. That's just stupid. So all of my old music is unavailable on my iPhone when I am not using WiFi and have no cell connection. Like on an airplane. Or a cruise. Or in a tunnel, or I don't want to use a ton of data on my cell plan. The only way I see to avoid this is to manually select each fricken album or song INDIVIDUALLY, and then click the elipsis (...) and check "make available offline." What a waste of time and effort.
I cannot listen to beats1 on 2 devices at once! How do I enable this? I'm willing to pay for a family plan, but would it allow this, and how do I do it?
Why when I add a song to my music and add to my playlist it doesn't show up? I have icloud music library on in settings..
I have both a US Apple ID and a Polish Apple ID. I used my Polish ID to set up Apple Music – mainly because I wanted to use Family Sharing, which doesn’t allow members to have accounts in various iTunes stores(the other members of my family sharing plan are in Poland). That wouldn’t really be an issues, expect for one really annoying aspect in Apple Music Radio – it doesn’t seem to allow me to go through music charts in other countries, namely the US. I don’t want to listen to the top song in 1997 in Poland, or for a playlist of top alternative songs to be based on what’s trending in Poland. Any ideas on what I can do
How many playlists can u make available offline
Can I make my own connect page to upload my own music, videos and pictures
Why there is no mention of Deezer when it comes to streaming services. Probably it is much better than Spotify. You can upload unlimited number of songs on the server plus you can have all songs in 320kbps and it has greatest music library. So I'm really wondering many portals are analyzing streaming services without mentioning Deezer ?? And Deezer have humans (editors) which make posts beside the algorithm.
I would like to ask if you can use Apple Music in many devices with one account that is associated with the payment of $9.99/mo? And 2nd is that what if you have two family members that wants Apple Music, do you still need to pay $14.99/mo
hey Apple, thanks for automatically having my sign-on "follow" artists. /s I haven't signed up for "Music" yet my iTunes Match is all messed up, only a fraction of my music is showing as even IN the cloud!
I already took the 3 months trial but the only songs synced are the ones were purchased in iTunes. All the rest I have added to the library without ripping a cd which I got from the internet are not syncing. Do you know how to do it?
I already took the 3 months trial but the only songs synced to iCloud are the ones were purchased in iTunes. All the rest I have added to the library without ripping a cd which I got from the internet are not syncing. Do you know how to do it?
In regards to the beats change over, will apple music take all of your playlists with all of the music you have on them from beats to apple music? I just checked and saw that some of the music I have on beats is not on apple music so will that all just disappear?
What happens to all the music in the Cloud, and all the music on the device once the trial period ends? Do you get to keep it, or does it disappear from iCloud, and your device?
So what happened to shuffle? I used to be able to select songs and then shuffle. I don't see it now
Well I got an error on my Beats 1, It says The operation could not be completed an unknown error occurred (-12880)
Simple question: What if I simply just don't want to use Apple Music and have my music thrown in with everything that Apple "thinks" I like? What if I only want to listen to my own music just as I always have?
Don't sign up for Apple Music when prompted. Just tap the My Music icon on the bottom of the screen (iPhone) and you'll only be dealing with your own music.
If I take the family plan, can I switch back to the individual plan latter easily?
Thanks for the review. Just had a couple questions in regards to streaming:
1) how do you know if the current song is streaming or playing from offline?
2) is there a quick way to know if the song has offline playback or not? If I have a playlist made with both apple music and my own music, there doesn't seem to be a way to see if it's offline playback? (Other than click the dots on each individual song separately...)
Are you friggin kidding me? Why on earth would Apple NOT have iTunes 12.2 ready for Apple Music launch??? When you try and access Apple Music via iTunes it tells you that you need to update, directs you to the iTune download page and there is a note that says "iTunes 12.2 available soon." I'm an Apple fan but this is nuts! Am I the only one that thinks this is crazy?
If I sign up to apple music and have 6 months left on my iTunes Match will apple give me a refund?
If you've had a beats account previously do you still get the free trial when signing up with Apple Music?
I don't see any of this stuff in my iTunes (says its the latest version 12.1.2) today. Or on my poor old iPhone4. Am I once again forsaken? …Also, I still have "radio" and the "stations" I created and never listened too last year.
You need 12.2 and it's not available yet...insane in my opinion. .
If you go to the Mac Appstore, and click updates, there should be an update for iTunes 12.2
Are there any restrictions in streaming when away from your home country? As a potential subscriber in the UK, this would be ideal for an impending California road trip. I have a U.S. iTunes account too but there are no payment details attached
How can you tell what music you've downloaded (not streamed)? I am in the car often with a limited data plan. As far as I can tell there is no "offline" mode.
There is an offline mode. In the all playlists view press the title and you can toggle on or off "show offline music"
So I just joined Apple Music, having already been a Beats subscriber. The good news is that they credited my recent Beats payment to my Apple Music Membership, so I can draw it down, presumably staring after my free three months have elapsed. The bad news is that, unlike with Beats, there's no option to pay for a whole year at once for a reduced rate.
AND WHY COULDN'T I SIGN UP FOR A FAMILY MEMBERSHIP? Beats allowed me to play three devices at once, so I shared that membership with my spouse. But when I converted to Apple Music, I was offered ONLY an individual membership, and can't find any way to increase my free trial to a family membership.
Yes, I realize that I could simply sign my spouse up for her own free three months, and hope that Apple sorts this out later. But then I have to worry about canceling her membership before they start billing her, and worse, she won't be able to access my hundred+ playlists that I created on Beats and iTunes.
So HELP, Serenity! What do I do?
Anyone know if there's a setting to block explicit content and how to get to it? I have a family account.
I have tried over and over to add non-purchased songs to my Apple Music playlist and it won't allow me to do this. Is that really a thing? Or is there a feature that I need to enable? So far, I've messed with Apple Music for over an hour and I'm not impressed with it's usability UI/UX compared to Spotify.
Is there any way to share a family subscription without also agreeing to pay for my whole families iTunes purchases in family sharing? I don't mind paying the $14.99/mo, but I don't want to pay for all of their movies and music, etc.
Will Androids get 3 months trail too when it comes this fall?
No, from what I heard in an iMore podcast, Android users won't have the 3-month trial option -- at least that's the plan now.
I'd like to know if there will be on-the-go playlist capabilities like Rdio has
Will the parental controls already in place on my kids devices filter out explicit lyrics on music? If not will I have an option to hide this content from them. This was a huge downfall when I switched to Spotify.
Sent from the iMore App
Ok, so I don't want the streaming music nor Beats 1 radio. I don't have iTunes Match. I don't have many purchased songs. All I want is to hear my purchased songs and the radio stations I have picked out So what are my options in 8.4?
It sounds like there isn't an option. Pay for the subscription to use the radio stations you've been listening to since iOS 8 came out, or don't pay and get only your library.
So if I have iTunes Match already that currently gives ad-free listening, will the ad-free piece continue in iTunes Match once Apple Music is launched or will this ad-free piece be dropped from iTunes Match in favor of you now having to sign up for Apple Music to get rid of ads ?
Thanks
it comes down to the price and what you get. Is your favorite group on apple music... on spotify is everything i need. can download my music to my phone on the go and never need to use my computer. thats why i used google play because my library was on it and easy to use. hm and its free
So if iTunes Radio is going away and the Apple Radio for Apple TV isn't going to be ready until the fall what does that mean for people that use iTunes radio on their Apple TV starting tomorrow?
I'm a beats subscriber from a non US credit card, it can be done one beats not like spotify thay force you to have an US credit card, sooo is apple music are gonna restrict me from using apple music or what? How does it work? Because if i have to use US apple ID to subs on apple music, i don't have any credit card on that apple ID, please help! The uncertainty is killing mee
Any idea if DJay 2 will allow you to DJ with the new service? Currently, you can use your iTunes library and spotify...
Longtime Android and MUCH longer time iTunes and Amazon Music user here. Allow me to say that I have nothing against Apple Music; as a matter of fact I greatly appreciate that Apple Music's creation forced Google Play Music to offer a free tier! But allow me to say that "Google ... par price-wise, but can't upload and stream your iTunes library with the same ease as Apple" is just wrong. Well, I take that back ... I have absolutely no idea how it works on an Apple device like a Mac, iPad or iPhone. (But that makes me wonder: how many OS X and iOS device owners use Google Play Music to begin with? Gmail, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Docs, even Google Photos are one thing. But Google Play Music? Why? I would imagine that not that many Apple device owners use Google Play Music and TV either. I use Google services - though not Play Music - on my Apple devices but only because I am primarily an Android/Chrome user, but I can't imagine that it would apply to people who primarily or exclusively use Apple hardware.)
But on Windows and Android devices it is super easy. On Windows, Google Play music will explicitly ask you if you want to import your iTunes library (as well as the contents of your Music folder on Windows) and all you have to do is click "yes." You can also have Google Play music search for and import every audio file on any storage device mapped to your computer by simply pointing and clicking, and it will automatically synchronize and upload any new audio files added to your computer i.e. downloaded via iTunes, via Amazon Music, or simply ripped from an audio CD. On Android more of the same: Google Play Music can scan your internal storage and your SD card and automatically upload all music files, as well as detect and upload new content downloaded no matter the source (sadly no iTunes for Android, but from Amazon, copied to your phone from your Mac or PC, etc.)
I am certain that there will be advantages to using Apple Music over Play Music, especially if you are invested in the Apple ecosystem, but easier uploading and streaming your iTunes library is not one of them. Google obviously made easy compatibility with iTunes their #1 priority when creating Play Music. Right now I mostly purchase music from iTunes or Amazon (mainly by force of habit; I have been buying songs from both for over 10 years) and use Google Play Music to stream my library online (as well as listen to the songs that Google recommends based on my uploaded music) and it literally couldn't be easier.
Less than 24 hours to go to the launch and United Kingdom Apple customers are still waiting for the membership costs for the UK. I know that the first 3 months are free but why is Apple holding back on revealing the Music prices for some of their potential customers?
I'd rather use streaming services when it's free on a computer or tablet. I won't pay for streaming , as I don't see the point for me. the only reason I will stream for free is to discover if I like a certain song or album.
once I know what music I like I would rather spend the money I would pay for streaming to actually purchase new music and own it myself.
Curious as to how music is handled if you want to use it within other apps (for example, a DJing app such as Serato or Traktor). Can you play the un-purchased offline files alongside files you already own and have in iTunes? And if not, I'm guessing they will make it easy to purchase whatever tracks you want from the service to allow for that...
My question (and I thought it would be the first thing on a lot of people's minds but I suppose not judging by these comments), is can we turn it off?
I don't see any reason why I would want to listen to Beats One or want this streaming music service at all. Is there a way to turn it off? Or are those that don't want it forever regulated to a lesser experience in the Music app where we have to stare at tabs and other screen real estate being used for something we already know we will never want?
You don't need to stare at tabs you don't use in the Music app for iOS. Just press the "More" tab, then press Edit. You can reorganise the tabs and hide the ones you don't want under the "More" tab. I have iTunes Radio hidden. That's how it currently works - at least for now.
Will Canada be getting Apple Music tomorrow because apple.ca/applemusic says coming soon?
Still waiting for my question to be answered
same here ..... how much will it be???
I'm wondering the same thing. I checked Australia, UK, HK and China stores and apart from China (unlikely to get Apple Music at all), the others all say coming soon, (but still no pricing). I know it doesn't answer your question, but we will find out soon enough.
Sent from the iMore App
My question is, what happened if you already have a family plan with beats and AT&T?
OK... if i use itunes on my iphone 6 and macintosh imac and mac air computers, and do not use apple music (i see no need to stream music), can i still put my chosen selections on my iphone to listen to as i want? It says i cannot stream music if i dont have apple music. I just want to load the itunes music on my iphone and listen to my own selections. Is that possible without having apple music ? Just use the itunes sync to the iphone 6 as i am now ?
please advise........ once i load the music on my iphone i will not loose it when i don't sign up for apple music ? I will probably use it for three months and then cancel...... will that work for keeping my music on my iphone 6?
Will there be a web-based interface for Apple Music or is iTunes required? I've recently begun using a Chromebook and services like Spotify, Google Music, and Pandora all have web-based "applications" that can be used within a browser.
What do you know about parental controls? iTunes Radio currently allows you to block explicit lyrics. If Apple is using Family Sharing, it makes sense to block explicit lyrics for minor accounts, based on those preferences. I have yet to hear anyone from Apple comment on this. As a Spotify customer this is the one thing that would take me over the edge and commit to Apple Music.
Here's my question. Any word on streaming rates? Even though the world is starting to have wifi most everywhere, some places, such as work, do not offer wifi, therefore I have to rely on my data plan. Let's face it, if the music is streaming at 256 kb/s (or whatever Apple's standard rate is), that will really kill data plans quickly. The beauty of services such as Spotify, Google Music, etc is that there is an option to lower the stream rate.
So if I currently have itunes match, and I get apple music, I can cancel my itunes match account?
Also, what happens if I get apple music, and in a year from now, I decide to cancel. How do I get my stuff back onto itunes match?
Now that there is a (somehow disappointing) answer about the 25,000 songs limit, the real question is still not answered: Will it be possible to subscribe to Apple Music if your collection is bigger? For iTunes Match it is definitely not possible to subscribe if the music library is too big (according to Apple). But it would be very strange for a streaming service to reject customers because their existing local collection is too big.
So I answer it myself: Yes, it is possible to subscribe to Apple Music. But it is not possible to activate "iCloud Music Library" on the Mac. This means: No offline playing and no adding of albums to a collection. If you activate "iCloud Music Library" on an iOS device, there will be NO way to get any song of your own collection from the Mac to it. I think at least this should be mentioned in the FAQ: Activating "iCloud Music Library" on the iPhone means no more local sync of your own collection. There should be a huge warning sign about it.
Would there be some way of importing playlists, maybe an API for that? Remaking even several playlists from Spotify by hand could be a pain.
What if I want othing to do with Beats or any of the other online streaming crap? I just want to sync my purchased (digital and CD ripped) music from iTunes to my iPhone and listen to that.
Is Apple going to make me hunt for my own iTunes synched content on the iPhone like it does now on my iPad?
This is iTunes match, the article says it will not change (hard to know for sure yet). Hunt on iPad? Did you buy iTunes match or not? Did you turn on iTunes match on the iPad?
I currently subscribe to iTunes Match. One nice feature with Match is that if I have an old 128 kbps MP3 copy of a song that I acquired through a friend or ripped from a CD, then if the song matches something in the iTunes catalog, iTunes Match lets me download a high quality 256 kbps AAC version back to my machine. And if iTunes Match is turned off or I end my subscription, I get to keep that copy.
Will Apple Music offer this as well?
Hi,
I don't have unlimited data. Right now I use an iPod Classic. How can I use this service in my car or at work where I don't have wifi?
Currently a Spotify premium user. On Spotify, you have the ability to search for playlists that other users have made and then follow that playlist into the 'Your Library' section. Every time the owner adds a song to the list, you also get a notification saying so. Any idea if Apple Music has this kind of playlist functionality?
Can anyone inform me about the family plan of Apple Music?
With it being 6 users, but how many devices can be used under one user. Most of my family & friends have an iPhone & iPad. I wonder how does that work..
What happens to the iTunes radio stations one has created? Will I need to recreate them?
One question I have that has yet to be answered. Does anyone know if in Apple Music's settings there's a cross fade option. I like my songs to fade into the next one.
Do you know if there will be any parental control for family plan. Don't want kids to be able to listen to explicit content.
Sent from the iMore App
If Apple Music allows offline listening of songs, why would anyone buy any song or album ever?
If you ever need to play music somewhere with no ability to connect your mobile device to the in car sound system. For example my car which has a CD player and that's it - no iPod dock or aux-in socket. I currently buy albums from iTunes then burn to a blank CD for the car. I don't think Apple Music will let you do this for streamed albums unless someone can correct me?
Without the ability to do this Apple Music holds less appeal for me (at least until I buy a new car or some kind of bluetooth kit for the old car)
I like to use the music I currently own in other apps eg. logic, fcp etc. Will Music downloaded via Apple Music subscription have any limitation for third party use ?
I am curious if there will be a Spotify-connect like service in Apple Music.
Some speakers and receivers have a built in Spotify connector so that it connects itself to Spotify and you use your app only as a remote, not as the device where you stream from. So, no problem if you get a phone call or even switch of your phone.
Or maybe Apple is thinking of another way of solving this? Maybe via a apple-tv or something?
How will the radio statio work, will I be able to listen to Zane Lowe in the UK, is he on at a certain time or will I listen on an on demand basis, really excited of apple music but would appreciate some clarity on the radio station
Sent from the iMore App
What about other genres? Classical, for example?
Also, Zane Lowe isn't from BBC 1 (TV station) but BBC Radio 1 (radio station)
I'm wondering if T-mobile will be adding Apple Music to there list of free music streaming services. They already have iTunes Radio, but they never added iTunes match.
iTunes match works with t-mobile. No charge for any streaming music on iPhone on t-mobile that I know of. I know because it works even when I am out of data.
It says in the article that I can upload all my music from iTunes also the songs that are not on iTunes, to iCloud, but will that be my iCloud account they will be added to? If yes, that means I might have to pay for more iCloud space and at the same time pay for Apple Music... IMO that is not a feature but a big downside...
Do you know how that works?
Pretty sure that is separate space, and that music isn't counted on iCloud but separately.
I talked to my father about moving to Apple Music from Spotify and how it would be better but he decided to stay with Spotify, he is the one with a credit card so he pays but if he doesn't want the service And I do, will I be able to pay with my subscription with my iTunes credit? I dont have a credit card.
Yes, all subscriptions that you buy through Apple (including Spotify, HBO Now, etc) pull the money from your iTunes account which can be supplied via gift card, credit card, etc.
I have three questions to ask: first, when Apple music launches on June 30 and IOS 8.4 is downloaded to our IDevices, is there a way to delay the three month free trial and start it at another time (e.g. December)?
Second: if we delay the start of free trial, can we still view and follow artists on connect, and listen to Beats 1?
Third: the function of Siri (e.g. play the top songs from 2011, play the top 10 pop songs) will it be integrated in IOS 8.4 or are we going to have to wait until IOS 9 for Siri to have that functionality?
Please reply, and I apologize if I asked three questions in 1 comment. I just wanted to clarify things. Thank you so much for your understanding.
Two questions:
1. Are ratings still around or only "hearts"? Can I still rate my music from 1-5? What about Apple Music songs?
2. Is there a limit to number of songs that can be uploaded? The 25k iTunes Match limit doesn't work for my library.
And one bonus question:
3. Are smart playlists still around? If so, can they include Apple Music music + your own music?
1.There are still ratings but I can't seem to get the hearts or the ratings to stick. If you have any luck, please post!
2 & 3 I do not know...
I have two questions, both of which are do-or-die for me. Can you answer them?
1.) Will Apple Music FINALLY let me upload my ENTIRE personal music collection – not just a measly 25,000 tracks (a ridiculously arbitrary – and small - number which makes the current iTunes Match utterly useless)?
2.) If we upload our own tracks to Apple Music, will the new service let us keep our own song meta-data (titles, artist names, etc.) intact? Or (as I suspect) will it keep re-naming them back to the utterly dumb format that iTunes still uses by default (i.e., artists who are listed alphabetically by first name instead of by last name [!?!?]; or thousands of unrelated tracks that get identified by a title like "01" or "Track 12," etc., etc.)? Many music collectors like me spend a lot of time editing (and improving on) the music-ID information in their personal music folders, and we do not want a "service" that screws up and messes around with our hard work.
Can you please confirm that these infuriating iTunes flaws are finally being fixed with Apple Music? Because otherwise it won't be worth 12 cents a year – let alone $120.
Thanks.
Any word on scrobbling to last.fm? There was a lot of love for the idea on Beats Music's forums, but I don't think it ever came to anything. https://support.beatsmusic.com/hc/communities/public/questions/200315805...
In weighing the option to switch my family to Apple Music I see several issue not mentioned:
Cons:
- Of all the major services, Apple Music is the only one that will not integrate with Sonos. By this I mean that you will not be able to stream Apple Music directly to Sonos.
- Many cars that don't have CarPlay have integrated other services. Mine has Rhapsody and Spotify well integrated into the display. Switching to Apple Music will be disruptive to my car listening.
Pros:
- Frequent discounts on iTunes gift cards (typically 20%) will significantly reduce the services costs.
Re: Sonos and car integration, maybe there is no Apple Music integration *yet*. I doubt Spotify had any integration on day one. If AM takes off, car makers will want to integrate it. Remember that Apple is launching the service with an Android app (Android!!) so they are clearly open to expanding beyond their own ecosystem — they want you using the service even if it's not on their hardware or OS.
"Math, my friends: iTunes Match is just $24.99/year, while an Apple Music subscription runs you $119.98/year."
9.99 * 12 = 119.88
That's not very smart math. Those are 2 totally different products. Your math would only work if you would only listen to your currently owned 25,000 songs that you're allowed on Match. Apple Music gives you access to its entire catalog. Given that, and assuming without Apple Music you're buying 1 album a month at $9.99 to upload to Match, you're looking at Apple Match's cost + 119.88/year.
I agree, but with Match and buying one album, that music doesn't go 'Poof' at the end of the term. It's yours, and you can cancel the streaming anytime and keep it all. It comes down to personal choice. I still think Jobs was correct, people want to own music (that they really like). But sometimes, they want to listen to the radio too, that's a separate thing really.
Hello,
I had a question in regard to the Family Sharing plan. I would like to share with my daughter and son, but my kids are grown up and do not want to share the other stuff from Family Sharing offers. Is there a way just to share the Music subscription service only and turn off the other features? I looked at the Apple website, and I really didn't see information on this.
I had the same question! but it looks like if you buy a single membership and everyone's devices are under the same Apple ID you don't have to upgrade to the family plan. The only problem is that everyone can't stream at the same time.
Sent from the iMore App
Is the subscription tied to your iTunes Store account or your iCloud account? My wife and I share an iTunes account (e.g. to share purchases) but we have separate iCloud accounts to maintain our own settings. I'd want to keep our Apple Music subscriptions separate so we can build our own playlists, recommendations, etc.
You can use your main account to setup Family Sharing and send invitations to your other iCloud accounts. You the sign into iTunes and App Store using the separate accounts and anything they buy in the future is charged to the main account. That also allows you to be separate for Apple Music profiles. However, is kind to know if you get access to stuff uploaded to the main library like iTunes Match does. Currently, Match doesn't stretch across Family Sharing, but you can download previously purchased tracks across accounts in a family.
"iTunes Match is just $24.99/year, while an Apple Music subscription runs you $119.98/year. If streaming all of Apple's music collection doesn't appeal to you, but having on-the-go access to your full music library does, iTunes Match appears to be a good alternate option."
For someone who currently subscribes to both iTunes Match AND a their party service like Spotify or Beats Music, Apple Music can replace both for $10/month so you can actually save a modest $25/year.
" a service that combines your purchased music library with the power of its iTunes catalog."
Is this accurate? I recall reading that Apple Music's catalog may not be the same as their iTunes catalog, which would be troubling but not surprising given the different licensing terms.
if I get a single person membership, will it work in all of my devices?
Sent from the iMore App
Yes, as long as they're all logged into the same Apple ID.
But only one device at a time can be logged in for streaming. For example, if you are streaming from your iMac, and then stream from your iPhone your iMac will be disconnected. The way to get around that is to download for off-line playback. Off-line playback does not require a constant connection, it only checks to confirm a paid account periodically.
once I download a song off of Apple Music, will it show up where the songs that I have bought?
Sent from the iMore App
Will apple music automatically filter explicit songs from my 6 & 8 year olds iPods, on the family plan?
I just checked, and the new Music app hides explicit tracks when the "Allow Explicit" toggle in Settings > General > Restrictions > Music & Podcasts is turned off.
Since Apple Music hasn't launched I can only confirm this works in My Music, but I assume it'd work the same in search and so on.