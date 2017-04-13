Apple Music launches 'House of Strombo' series with A Tribe Called Red

Apple Music has teamed up with Canadian TV and radio host George Stroumboulopoulos on a new concert series called The Strombo Show. Today during Zane Lowe's Beats 1 anchoring session, Lowe and Stroumboulopoulos announced the show, which will initially consist of 10 episodes, featuring one act per episode. The schedule for each episode has yet to be announced.

The first episode features A Tribe Called Red, a First Nations DJ group based out of Ottowa, and is available now. You can catch 14 minutes of the episode on Apple Music, while you can watch the full 33-minute episode on The Strombo Show YouTube channel.