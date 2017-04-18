Apple Music, Spotify to offer Facebook Messenger chat extensions

It will soon be easier to share songs found on Apple Music over Facebook Messenger. As part of its F8 developer conference, Facebook announced that Apple Music will be a partner for its initial wave of chat extensions, which allow you to easily share content from services with fellow Facebook Messenger users.

There aren't yet any details about how exactly the Apple Music extension will work, but it's likely to be similar to Spotify's chat extension. From MacRumors:

Using the Spotify chat extension, users can search and share Spotify songs, albums, and playlists. Song links will play 30 second clips, with users able to tap on a link to open the Spotify app to listen to a full song.

An exact release date for the extension isn't known at this time. To use the extension, you'll tap the '+' button next to Messenger's compose box, then select Apple Music under Extensions.

On the whole, chat extensions seem to bring similar functionality to Messenger that the Messages app received with iOS 10 and Message Apps. In addition to music sharing, there will also be chat extensions for services like Airbnb, Instacart, Quip, and OpenTable.