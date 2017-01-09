The first season of Carpool Karaoke will feature a rotating lineup of hosts.

We now have some more details about Apple's upcoming Carpool Karaoke series. The show, based off of a popular segment of James Corden's The Late Late Show, the series will initially have a 16-episode run and air exclusively on Apple Music. Additionally, Carpool Karaoke will feature a rotating lineup of hosts and guests, including some unexpected, non-musical pairings.

From Variety:

"We're really excited about the pairings we're putting together," Corden said. Those pairings include more traditional musical choices like John Legend with Alicia Keys and Seth MacFarlane with Ariana Grande, but also more outside-the-box choices like Billy Eichner in the passenger seat, surrounded by the band Metallica, or former NFL star and talk show host Michael Strahan with NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon.

A release date for the first season of Carpool Karaoke has not been announced at this time.

This series will be Apple Music's first big foray into TV-like series content. Apple is also developing a show about app development, while a series about rapper and Beats co-founder Dr. Dre is also in the works.