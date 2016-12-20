Apple is now selling refurbished versions of both the Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch. You can save as much as 16% on the purchase, and there are currently a few different variants available. Right now, both sizes available with a Sport Band in a variety of colors, and you can get the aluminum or stainless option, depending on your preference.
The availability will change as people buy them and Apple replenishes them, so if you don't see one that you would want be sure to check back again. Right now Apple is also offering free shipping on all orders, which makes the deal even sweeter.
Reader comments
Target is selling series 1 online for $229 not refurbished.
I was just gonna say.
^^^ Beat me to it. If you act now, and are looking for a series 1, target has em starting at $199.
After looking for a frugal for a Series 2 I just decided to bight the bullet and bought one at Target at retail price (although Best Buy does sell some refurbished). I now have buyers remorse :(
Now I have buyer's remorse… just got a 42mm Series 1 at the local Apple Store.
pity we don't have these yet... in Australia
When available to U.S. Apple should update others ASAP. We don't even have refurbished iPhones, and that's going back a while
what is that mean? prices are really low on the watch and already selling refurbish watches! i still rock my old one and no problems. maybe the new one does not sell well...
Apple Watch series 0 160$ eBay
