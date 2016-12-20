Apple is now selling refurbished versions of both the Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch. You can save as much as 16% on the purchase, and there are currently a few different variants available. Right now, both sizes available with a Sport Band in a variety of colors, and you can get the aluminum or stainless option, depending on your preference.

The availability will change as people buy them and Apple replenishes them, so if you don't see one that you would want be sure to check back again. Right now Apple is also offering free shipping on all orders, which makes the deal even sweeter.

