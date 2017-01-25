Apple continues its focus on renewable power with help from NV Energy.

Nevada-based NV Energy has announced a solar energy partnership with Apple. This agreement will see an additional 200 megawatts added to NV Energy's solar energy capacity, and the power generated will support Apple's renewable energy initiatives for its data center located in Reno, Nevada.

From NV Energy:

"We are proud to play a role in helping Apple meet their energy needs with Nevada's abundant solar resource," said Paul Caudill, president and CEO of NV Energy. "In partnership with our customers, we continue to develop a more balanced fuel mix in a way that benefits the local economy by providing hundreds of jobs for Nevadans, particularly those in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 357 and 396, and advances the state's policy goals."

Renewable energy and environmental impact have been major areas of focus for Apple in recent years. The company is working towards using 100% renewable energy at its facilities across the world, incorporating everything from solar energy at its new campus to methane biogas-powered fuel cells at its North Carolina data center.