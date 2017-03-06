WWDC 2017 scholarship submissions open on March 27.

Apple will begin accepting scholarship submissions for WWDC 2017 on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Those wish to apply must be 13 years of age or older, and have until 5:00 p.m. On April 2 to make their submissions. For the first time with WWDC scholarships, Apple will be providing lodging to scholarship recipients in addition to a ticket to the conference.

From Apple:

WWDC Scholarships reward talented students and STEM organization members with the opportunity to attend this year's conference. Developers selected for a scholarship will receive a WWDC17 ticket and lodging free of charge.

Among other requirements, applicants will need to provide their own interactive Swift playground scene, which can be constructed with Xcode on macOS or in the Swift Playgrounds app on iPad. Submissions will be judged based on technical prowess displayed, creativity and the applicants' included written responses.

WWDC 2017 will take place June 5-9 in San Jose, California.