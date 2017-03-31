Almost a year after its announcement, Apple has opened its App Accelerator facility in Bengaluru, India.

Apple has announced the opening of its new App Accelerator in Bengaluru, India. The Accelerator offers developers guidance and support as they develop their apps, with a number of session presentations from Apple experts, along with collaborative labs on Apple technology implementation, design, and more.

The center offers help with iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, according to Apple:

The new App Accelerator provides a unique opportunity to get inspired by learning about the latest advances in Apple platforms directly from Apple experts in Bengaluru, India. We'll show you how to take advantage of the powerful capabilities in iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS—so you can create your most innovative apps yet.

Attending the App Accelerator is free, with only an Apple ID and developer account required to attend.

Apple originally announced the Bengaluru App Accelerator last spring, and it represents just one of the many investments that the company has been making in India over the past few years. Apple has continued expanding its presence in the country, including setting up local distribution centers and preparing to manufacture iPhones as well.