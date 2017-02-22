Apple Campus 2 has an official name and an official opening date, and so does its theater.

AC2, as it's been colloquially known until now, was the biggest product Apple's late co-founder, Steve Jobs, ever envisioned. Made real by Jony Ive and countless teams inside Apple and out, it's now been given an official name and move-in date — Apple Park and this April. And later this year, it'll be joined by the Steve Jobs Theater.

From Apple: