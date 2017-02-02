Apple Pay will come to Taiwan soon, though a launch date hasn't been announced.

Apple will soon be rolling out Apple Pay in Taiwan. While the company has yet to set a launch date, it has announced partnerships with seven of the island's banks for the contactless payment system.

On its Taiwanese site, Apple lists partnerships with Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank, E.Sun Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan. The company will undoubtedly add more banks to the lineup over time. In other countries, Apple has also made deals with credit card companies like American Express while agreements with banks were still being hammered out.

Taiwan will be the fourteenth territory to see the arrival of Apple Pay, and the sixth in the Asia-Pacific region, since its launch in late 2014.