The Apple Pencil is a fabulous drawing tool in its own right, but you can make it even better with these accessories and cases.

The Apple Pencil is quickly becoming a necessary companion for iPad Pro users, but an often-lost one. Between its slim cylindrical white body and the removable magnetic cap, it's not hard to lose one or the other to couch cushions or forgetful minds. On the bright side, there are dozens of great Apple Pencil accessories to help keep your Pencil (and cap) safe, secure, and ready to sketch. Here are a few of our favorites!

TechMatte Apple Pencil Charging Adapter

Your Apple Pencil is designed to plug right into your iPad Pro for fast and convenient charging, but not all users are fans of this feature. The most common complaint is that the Pencil sticks out from the Pro at an inconvenient angle. TechMatte has created an alternative charging method that allows your Pencil to lay flat beside your Pro instead. Two versions are available, but we like the shorter connector. It gives you that little bit of extra flexibility without adding another long cable to the mix.

PencilCozy Combo

We've already established a big concern with the Pencil: losing the cap and losing the adapter. Now we'll lay out the solution: two tiny, inexpensive bits of plastic. That's not even the best news, because these problem-solvers glow in the dark. One attaches to the Pencil and the cap, securing the cap in place and holding onto it when you pop it off to charge. The other secures the USB adapter to your Lightning cord, even when you're not charging with it. They fit nice and snug, and the Pencil attachment also stops your Pencil from rolling away when you set it down.

Steal the clip off a Micron pen (or buy a Bullet Pen Clip)

If you just want to accessorize your Pencil with a clip, consider skipping the expensive "Made for Pencil"-brand accessories and pilfer the clip off a similar-bodied pen, like a Pigma Micron. The clip on the Micron fits snugly over the Pencil's aluminum logo, and gives you a great way to attach your digital drawing tool to shirts, pants, and even iPad cases. (And as a bonus: You get a great physical drawing pen, too.)

You can also skip the pen and go straight for the clip with Bullet Pen's Chrome Clip, also available for around $5-10.

Surface Pen Loop

The Apple Pencil may not be a Surface Pen, but it's close enough in diameter that you could easily pick up Microsoft's $5 Pen Loop. The tiny accessory has a self-adhesive backing that lets you stick it to most surfaces — including an iPad or its case. After sticking it to your case and letting it firm up for a few hours, you'll have an easy loop storage option for your Apple Pencil while you're on the go.

Atelier iPad Pencil Case

Want the clip and some protection for your Pencil? Waterfield Designs provides a leather and ultra-suede-lined sleeve for your Pencil to keep it secure from dings, scratches, and accidental losses. The Pencil slides firmly into the case, and its leather strap offers extra protection from accidentally sliding out or otherwise disappearing. And best of all, the case comes with an integrated clip to allow you to clasp it onto pants pockets, jackets, bags, or your iPad itself.

Moxiware Apple Pencil Magnet

Tired of your Pencil rolling away? Use magnets to firmly attach it to your iPad with Moxiware's Apple Pencil sleeve. The thin rubber sleeve comes in a variety of colors (including white, if you like your Pencil's normally-pristine look), and adds a series of magnets to the side of the Pencil. When you're finished using it, you can simply snap to the side of the iPad (where you'd normally attach one of Apple's Smart Covers). The rubber sleeve also gives users a bit more of a texture to grip while drawing with, as well.

Stylus Sling

If magnets aren't your bag or you're already using a Smart Cover, consider a physical addition to your iPad's case: A Stylus Sling. First and foremost, it's available for both the 9.7 inch and 12.9 inch Pro; also, the pocket for the Pencil allows you to grab onto the body of the Pencil when you're removing it, not just the cap, which could get lost or go flying. Finally, a tiny, snug pocket is built into the sling especially for holding its USB adapter. The sling won't take up extra space, and secures nicely around the Pro and any optional case you may attach.

Thankscase Apple Pencil Charging Dock Station

If you're in the habit of charging your Pencil with the USB adapter and Lightning Cable, this sturdy, aluminum dock is a perfect addition to your workspace. It holds your pencil vertically and fits around your charging cable nicely. It stops your cord from tangling up and keeps the Pencil in sight. A small notch holds the cap while the Pencil charges, so it won't disappear on you. You can also use the dock as a stand when you pause your workflow so you don't set the pencil down and let it roll away. An added bonus? The dock is available in silver, black, gold, and rose gold.

9.7-inch Logitech Create Keyboard Case

If you use both the Pencil and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, Logitech makes an excellent all-in-one solution for Pencil and mechanical keyboard lovers in the Create Keyboard Case. Not only does it offer a near-full-size backlit keyboard (and function keys) for typists, but it also provides a sleeve along its spine for easy storage of an Apple Pencil. The Create additionally boasts a comfy drawing angle when the screen is laid atop the keyboard, if you plan to transition between writing and drawing.

Lost caps, adapters, and Pencil tips

Apple doesn't currently offer replacement caps or adapters online or in stores, but if you find yourself in need of either one (or both), Apple advises that users call AppleCare. A number of Pencil users have, for a nominal fee, been sent replacement caps or adapters in exchange for the Pencil's serial number.

If you're instead looking for replacement Pencil tips, you can pick up a four-pack from Apple directly or any Apple Store.

