Apple picks up exclusive rights to new Clive Davis documentary

Apple has purchased the rights to a new documentary about lauded music producer and executive Clive Davis, and will be making it available exclusively on Apple Music. Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives offers a look at the life and career of Davis, who has worked with artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin throughout his career, and has won a total of five Grammy Awards.

From Billboard:

"Apple is a global innovator that has revolutionized the distribution of music," said Davis in a statement. "It is a touching honor to share the music and unique stories that have shaped my career with millions of Apple Music subscribers around the world. I am overjoyed to work with them to continue this incredible journey!"

The film, directed by Chris Perkel, debuted at the beginning of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 19. The premiere of the film was followed by a concert that featured Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, Carly Simon, and many more.

At this time, it is unknown when Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives will become available on Apple Music.