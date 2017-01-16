It's Martin Luther King Jr. day in the United States and both Apple's website, apple.com, and Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, have taken the opportunity to remind the world of just how important civil rights and respect are to societies such as ours, still fumbling our way towards enlightenment.

"Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in." — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

We honor #MLK by working to help achieve justice and equality. "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now." pic.twitter.com/dVQfg3CTSd — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 16, 2017

I'm not American but I am human and I firmly believe we're all in this world together, to burn or to soar as we decide. So, don't just have a great MLK day, friends, have one that makes us, all of us, better.