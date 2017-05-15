Alongside its updates for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple has also released a minor update for iTunes in the form of iTunes 12.6.1 both for macOS and Windows. According to Apple's update notes, the release features "minor app and performance improvements".

The previous release of iTunes, version 12.6, arrived in late March with support for playing rented movies across your devices, no matter which device was originally used to rent them.

You can grab iTunes 12.6.1 from the Mac App Store now on macOS, or by going to File > Help > Check for Updates in iTunes for Windows.