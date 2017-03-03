The iPhone 6 is back at some Asian carriers with a brand new configuration.

Apple will be releasing a new version the iPhone 6 at select carriers throughout Asia as an entry-level device. The new configuration, a 32GB model in gold, has been available in China since late last month, and will arrive at Taiwan Mobile on March 10.

For it's part, Taiwan Mobile (translated from Chinese) is calling the device a "limited edition" product:

iPhone 2017 limited edition refers to the 2017 listed iPhone 6 32GB (gold). The lowest price in the history of the Company in Taiwan to sell this machine listed on the stand-alone pricing and sales of other iPhone series of listed stand-alone pricing compared to the exclusive sale of the system to sell alone.

Taiwan Mobile customers will be able to get this new iPhone 6 for free with a 30 month contract for NT$1,399 (US$45.20) per month.

This is a brand new configuration of the iPhone 6, which while previously available in gold, launched in the fall of 2014 in 16, 64, and 128GB configurations. It should be noted that as of right now, this iPhone is only available through carriers, and is not being sold directly by Apple, either at Apple Stores or online. At this time, it does not seem to be making its way to the United States.