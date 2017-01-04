Apple will announce its financial results for the holiday shopping quarter on January 31.

Apple has announced that it will hold its financial results call for Q1 2017, covering October-December 2016, for Tuesday, January 31, 2017. As usual, the call will take place at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET, with the announcement of the results expected to take place shortly before that time.

As usual, Apple will provide a live audio webcast of the call for those that want to listen in.

It's Q4 2016 results, Apple reported 46.9 million iPhones sold, along with 9.3 million iPads, and 4.9 million Macs. Q1 of any year generally sees a major sales uptick for Apple, given that it coincides with the oh-so-important holiday shopping season.