Until recently, Chris Lattner headed the Developer Tools Department at Apple, where he was responsible for the development of Xcode and led the creation of the Swift programming language that's spread across all of Apple's products. Now, he's the new Vice President of Autopilot Software at another Silicon Valley star firm: electric car maker Tesla.

It's an interesting but altogether unsurprising move for the 11-year Apple veteran: Tesla has been growing rapidly over the past few years, frequently poaching talent from Apple, Google, and others. And they've been hiring from Tesla, as have Tesla's more direct and upstart rivals in the EV space. For a while it looked as if Tesla and Apple would be in direct competition, but Apple's efforts in automotive have reportedly been dramatically scaled back in recent months to a more narrow focus on developing autonomous driving technology.

While Lattner's move to Tesla isn't a direct match to his previous role at Apple, it's not as different as it might seem. Leading the Developer Tools Department versus being Vice President of Autopilot Software isn't so much about his individual programming skills as it is skills in managing a team of software engineers. And as much as Tesla is a company that designs and builds electric cars, they're also a company that's having to develop some serious software — even if most of it's not user-facing.

This is a vital moment in Tesla's growth. The affordable Model 3 sedan is still a year away, but instrumental to that car's long-term success is the ongoing development of the self-driving software underway at Tesla. Every Tesla rolling off the production line today is equipped with the cameras, radar, and sensors to someday be fully self-driving capable, but before that can happen Tesla needs to collect a lot more data from the deployed fleet of vehicles as well finish development of the software suite to support those capabilities. That's the effort that Lattner will now lead.

More broadly, Lattner's move to Tesla represents the ongoing movement between Silicon Valley firms. Apple, it's worth remembering, is a big old company in comparison to its rivals. They might move fast and break things and be world leaders in the development of many types of technology, but they're not the only ones in Silicon Valley doing that.