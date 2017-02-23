After the Trump administration rolled back transgender protections Wednesday, Apple spoke out against the decision.

The Trump administration has decided to rescind guidance put in place to protect transgender students who simply want to use the restroom. The guidance allowed transgender students to use the restroom of the gender with which they identify. The Trump administration says such guidance shouldn't be provided by the federal government, but instead should be determined by individual states and local school districts.

Apple, in a statement to Axios, had this to say about the decision:

Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination. We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections.

According to the National Transgender Discrimination Survey, 78 percent of K-12 transgender students experienced harassment, 35 percent were physically assaulted, and 12 percent experienced sexual violence. Any action that communicates to the general public that transgender students are somehow "other" only increases the likelihood that harassment and assault could happen.

I'm happy to see a swift, more pointed response from Apple. Many tech companies took an embarrassing amount of time to speak out about the administration's travel ban; I can only hope the tech industry — which benefits from diversity in all forms — will continue to speak out with swift, pointed language.