Apple now is letting WWDC 2017 scholarship applicants know whether or not they have been awarded scholarship. Winners will receive a ticket to Apple's developer conference, as well as free lodging.

The WWDC scholarship program is open to students and members of STEM organizations. In order to be eligible to a scholarship, applicants needed to submit, among other things, a Swift Playgrounds project, which was judged as part of their entry.

WWDC 2017 will take place from June 5-9 in San Jose, California. In addition to the keynote that kicks off the conference, WWDC will feature a number of technical sessions that scholarship winners and other attendees will be able to take part in.