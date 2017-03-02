Apple Talk focuses on in-depth industry analysis and critique of Apple and related companies.
In the grand tradition of the West Wing, Gartenberg and Ritchie have put a 2-ton block of cheese out in the foyer of the podcast for any and all listeners who may be hungry — or have questions about Apple. (And we are absolutely making a mental list of those who are snickering, and even as we speak we are preparing appropriate retribution…!)
Listen now
Hosts
Feedback
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: appletalk@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #appletalk or yell at the hosts directly.
Like us!Share on Facebook