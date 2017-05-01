The Apple TV now has a few more apps that support its universal search feature. Spike, Nickelodeon, and Nick Jr. now all support search, allowing you to find programming from each provider without having to enter their apps. To use universal search, just press and hold the Siri button on your Apple TV remote and speak the name of the movie or show you're looking for.

Additionally, the TV app, both on the Apple TV as well as the iPhone and iPad, now enjoy support from three new apps. First, we have the Sony-owned Crackle, which offers a number of movies and TV shows for free with ads. Then we have FilmStruck, which focuses on acclaimed movies and cult classics. Finally, there's Freeform, previously known as ABC Family, which produces a number of shows aimed at young adults.

These updates are available now for all Apple TV users. Keep in mind that some content offered by some of these apps requires you to log in with a cable provider in order to watch.