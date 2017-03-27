Control your Apple TV with your iPad via the newly updated Apple TV Remote app.

The Apple TV Remote app is a great way to control your Apple TV because it offers almost all of the functionality the Siri Remote offers. The app has been available for iPhone since August 2016 and it's now available for iPad. Now you can control your Apple TV with plenty of room for tapping, navigating chapters, reading lyrics, and more!

Apple TV Remote - Free - Download Now

How does the app compare to its iPhone counterpart?

The app is very similar to the iPhone version, it's just a bit more stretched out! The main control buttons are persistent — whether you've got a video playing, music blasting, your iPad rotated in landscape or portrait, you'll still see the main controls — Menu, TV, Siri, Play/Pause — along the bottom of the screen. The empty space above the controls is like a giant touchpad. You can tap and swipe EVERYWHERE!

You mentioned something about lyrics and chapter control. What's that all about?

Playing a song with lyrics on Apple TV? You'll be able to see those lyrics on iPad within the Apple TV Remote app. You can also re-order playlists, skip forward and back in videos, and change chapters in movies.

To see these extra details, just tap Details in the top right corner of the app.

Anything else I should know?

One thing: The persistent controls can be moved around on the screen!

Remote Pro Tip: On iPad, press-and-hold the button area to move it to the left, right, or center of the screen. pic.twitter.com/59RtHnzFrA — Justin Voss (@justinvoss) March 27, 2017

Cool, cool. So how do I get it?

It's an app updated that's rolling out to users. If you've already downloaded the iPhone version to your iPad (like me), just launch the App Store app on your iPad and check for an update!

Did we miss anything?

If you come across any cool features we missed, be sure to let us know in the comments! The app seems to be very similar to its iPhone counterpart, but Apple may have added some tidbits we've yet to come across.