Can I use a different remote with my Apple TV? You sure can! Just head to the tvOS Settings app.
Updated February 2017: Revised the article to explain how to use a third-party remote in tvOS.
If you're not a fan of the Siri remote (or you've simply lost the tiny little thing), you might wish to use a third-party remote to control your Apple TV. Good news: You can use a third-party remote to control your Apple TV. It's a super-simple, no frills process, so let's dive in!
How to set up a third-party remote with your Apple TV
- Wake your Apple TV and launch the Settings app.
- Scroll down and tap Remotes and Devices.
Scroll down and tap Learn Remote.
- Tap Start to start the Learn Remote process.
- Aim your third-party remote at the Apple TV and follow the on-screen prompts. You will push the buttons on your third-party remote that correspond with those on the screen. As you press, the progress meter will fill — this is a visual representation of Apple TV learning the signals coming from your remote.
Name your third-party remote.
Optionally, tap Set Up Playback Buttons to teach Apple TV the Play, Pause, Rewind, Fast-Forward commands on your remote.
Your third-party remote should now work with Apple TV! If you ever want to remove your third-party remote or find the signals are non-responsive, you can delete a learned remote and start fresh!
How to delete a third-party remote connected to your Apple TV
- Wake your Apple TV and launch the Settings app.
- Scroll down and tap Remotes and Devices.
Scroll down and tap on the name of your third-party remote.
- Scroll down and tap Delete Remote.
Tap Delete Remote again to confirm.
Questions?
Run into trouble getting your third-party remote set up? Let me know in the comments below and we'll try to troubleshoot the issue!
Reader comments
Cool,thanks.
It worked,NICE :)
Super - I had no idea you could do that. Very cool.
I tried this a few months ago with my directv remote and it would not finish programming, anyone have any luck with a dtv remote?
I have FiOS and the programming of that remote for the Apple TV would not finish when I tried to get it to learn one of the directional buttons. Is this similar to your problem? When I would press and hold the remote button, the progress bar on the screen would just stop and reset. The work around is to rapidly press the button to keep the progress bar going.
Also, I eventually just bought a Logitech remote that can download the Apple TV code. The reason? Because if you lose your Apple TV remote AND your universal cable/sat remote you're screwed. Especially if you have to do a rest on the Apple TV (which in my experience can be common due to it's buggy behavior) since post-reset it will not remember the previously learned remote.
Worked great for me just using my DVD player remote. And for anyone wondering about the play/pause button, hitting select will pause then play your movie
And how do you navigate the menu system when you have lost your remote?
You can use the iOS app. You may decide you like the iOS app well enough to use it all the time.