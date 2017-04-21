Buying your Apple TV The current Apple TV doesn't do 4K but it does do Siri and apps, and that makes it a significant improvement over the old Apple TV. Whether or not that means it'll be a compelling upgrade for everyone, and who can get away with the 32 GB version and who needs the full-on 64 GB version remain open questions for some. If you're one of them, we can help you figure out the answers! Apple TV Buyers Guide Should you upgrade to the new Apple TV?

Should you get the 32 GB or 64 GB Apple TV?

Should you get AppleCare for your Apple TV?

Using your Apple TV Apple TV seems simple. You buy it. You plug one end into the wall socket, the other end into your HDTV, and you're good to you. In theory. In reality, there's a bunch of settings you can tweak to make sure everything from the interface color to the streaming size is just to your liking, and several built-in apps like TV and Apple Music you're going to wnat to get to know really well. Apple TV Users Guide How to set up and get started with your Apple TV

How to use the Siri Remote for Apple TV

Common Apple TV problems and how to fix them