There was two parts to Steve Jobs' 2007 keynote. The first was iPhone. The second, Apple TV. Previously teased as iTV, back then it was a Mac-based, hard drive-equipped, iTunes sync box. Novel, but hardly the future. In 2010, Apple rebooted the TV. Basing it on iOS, it went all flash storage and all-streaming, all the time,. 2012 brought 1080p and then... nothing. For. Three. Long. Years. Finally, in 2015, Apple rebooted the TV again. Not with 4K, but with apps.
There's currently only one Apple TV model available, though it comes with two storage options: 32 KB or 64 KB.
Our recommendation: The Best Apple TV is the 64 GB model
The current Apple TV doesn't do 4K but it does do Siri and apps, and that makes it a significant improvement over the old Apple TV. Whether or not that means it'll be a compelling upgrade for everyone, and who can get away with the 32 GB version and who needs the full-on 64 GB version remain open questions for some. If you're one of them, we can help you figure out the answers!
Apple TV seems simple. You buy it. You plug one end into the wall socket, the other end into your HDTV, and you're good to you. In theory. In reality, there's a bunch of settings you can tweak to make sure everything from the interface color to the streaming size is just to your liking, and several built-in apps like TV and Apple Music you're going to wnat to get to know really well.
The box is just the beginning. The ultimate accessory for any Apple TV might be a game pad. Or it might be a whole new, whole bigger screen. Then there's the apps. So. Many. Apps. To get the most out of your Apple TV, you're going to want to trick it out. And trick it out right!
