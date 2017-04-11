Apple updates TestFlight with several enhancements for developers and testers

Apple has updated its TestFlight beta testing tools for developers, adding a number of useful new features. Developers that head to the My Apps section of iTunes Connect will be treated to a rundown of TestFlight's new capabilities, which include support for multiple builds, improvements to testing groups, and more.

As spotted by developer Louis D'hauwe and others, the latest TestFlight updates feature:

Multiple Build Support - TestFlight Now lets you distribute and test multiple builds at the same time, so testers can choose from a number of builds to test. Enhanced Groups - TestFlight groups have changed. You can now do more with them, like create groups of TestFlight users, and each group can test a different build. To get started, we've added all of your existing external testers to the group "External Testers," which you can edit at any time. If you previously created groups, learn how to use them with the new TestFlight Features Improved Testing - Testers can continue testing a build when it goes live in the App Store, minimizing disruptions. iTunes Connect Users can also access all active builds, letting them seamlessly compare different builds.

Additionally, it seems that each beta release of an app will be valid for 90 days, up from the previous 60.

Changes to support these new features have also appeared in the TestFlight app for iPhone and iPad in its latest update. When looking at the details of an app beta in which they participate, testers can now scroll down and tap the new Previous Builds button to see previous versions of the app. You can grab the latest version of the TestFlight app from the App Store.