Apple updated all of its operating systems on Monday afternoon. Here's what you need to know.
Monday afternoon was a busy one for Apple's Cupertino HQ: The company released all four of its operating system software updates to the world, letting users hop onto the production versions of iOS 10.3, macOS Sierra 10.12.4, tvOS 10.2, and watchOS 3.2 after a lengthy beta cycle. Here's everything you need to know about each of these updates and what they bring to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.
iOS 10.3
After too many betas to count, iOS 10.3 is on the scene. It brings Apple's new in-app reviews system to the public, reorganizes iCloud settings, introduces the Find My AirPods feature, and adds new SiriKit features — along with a host of other little details.
macOS Sierra 10.12.4
What kinds of goodies did Apple give Mac owners in macOS 10.12.4? Not much, but it's got it where it counts. Though Apple is only rolling out a minor update with macOS 10.12.4, it does bring with it a couple of new features, the most important being the addition of Night Shift to the Mac. This is something I've been waiting for for a very long time, though I've been happily satiated with the f.lux app (thank you for all you've done for Mac users, f.lux). Here's everything that's new in macOS 10.12.4.
watchOS 3.2
Like macOS, watchOS doesn't have a ton in this update — but the two changes present are still great for watchOS users. 3.2 adds Theater Mode for watch wearers, a nice silencing option that keeps your Apple Watch screen off unless you intentionally tap the screen or press a button. This update also brings third-party app support for Siri to the Apple Watch. Here's the skinny!
tvOS 10.2
tvOS 10.2 doesn't bring much with it in terms of user-facing features, focusing primarily on behind-the-scenes-improvements and bug fixes. However, there are a couple of notable additions that you, as an Apple TV owner, should know about.
