Today is the last day in March, which means it's the last day to grab discounted USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 accessories for your MacBook Pro 2016.

Since November, Apple has cut the price of their USB-C adapters by up to half, third party USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals they sold by 25%, and SanDisk's USB-C SD card reader by 40% — all in an effort to ease the pain of pro customers with legacy peripherals upset by Apple's rapid move to USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 exclusivity on the 2016 MacBook Pro. But your time is running out: Today, March 31, is the last day to pick up discounted accessories.

Not included are Apple's USB-C power adaptors or the USB-C Charge Cable (2m), but a variety of third-party accessories are also discounted at Apple Online and at Apple Stores.

Either way, it's obvious Apple firmly believes this is the future of the Mac laptop, and the price drops are a olive branch and bridge to those still bound to present-day accessories.

If you're an aspiring MacBook Pro owner — or existing and opportunistic MacBook owner for the USB-C drops! — jump on them ASAP.