New committee will focus on development, deployment of automated vehicles.

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) has announced the creation of a new committee focused on automatic vehicles. The new federal advisory committee, which count's Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson as a member will meet first on Monday, January 16 to begin working on issues surrounding automated vehicles.

From USDOT:

The committee, which includes leading professionals and experts in their field, will hold its first meeting on January 16th, 2017 to immediately begin work on some of the most pressing and relevant matters facing transportation today, including the development and deployment of automated vehicles, and determining the needs of the Department as it continues with its relevant research, policy, and regulations.

The committee will be co-chaired by GM CEO Mary Barra and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Carcetti. Other notable members include Mayor Mick Cornett of Oklahoma City, FedEx Corporate Vice President Gloria Boyland, and Lyft President and co-founder John Zimmer.