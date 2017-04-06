We may well get a new Apple Watch this fall — if so, what would you like to see?
It's been just about seven months since the release of the Apple Watch Series 2, and as is my wont, I'm already thinking about the next version. What will it look like? What new features will it have that pique my fancy?
Don't get me wrong: I love my current Apple Watch. The Series 2 offered huge battery improvements for both 38mm and 42mm users, and I use it to track my workouts and respond to notifications almost every day. But if I had my druthers, I wouldn't mind seeing an Apple Watch 2 in the fall with a few new features, including:
- More health features: An oximeter (to read blood oxygen levels) would be pretty cool, as would a second-generation sensor with better pulse tracking during workouts.
- A slimmer case: I wouldn't trade it for battery life, but if anyone could figure out how to make a thinner watch with the same battery tech, it's Apple.
- Always-on display: Like a slimmer case, this requires Apple to have its battery needs in check; that said, it's one of my only remaining nitpicks with the current generation of Apple Watch.
- Round face: Honestly, I don't know if I actually want this or just want to see Apple's take on it. Either way, round faces are traditionally more flattering to ladies' wrists (though they need to be sized accordingly).
- Decorative bands: I'd love a more eclectic, jewelry-style band from Apple. Why not?
- Third-party watch faces in the App Store: It's time, Apple. (Pun intended.)
What about you, iMore: What are you interested in seeing from the next Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.
I would like to see the timer functions expanded to be similar to the features in the iPhone timer. When I do certain workouts, I use the iPhone as a countdown timer and it stops the music when the timer gets to zero. Now, I still need to carry the iPhone in the gym while I am wearing my Apple Watch to time my workouts using the Activity app.
Notes app.
I would like to have the Apple Watch change to the time or watch display if you shake your arm. This is a watch. If the watch was left on another app window and now you need to check the time but your hands are full. You could simply shake it jiggle your arm back and forth and have it change to reveal the time.
I'd love to see an always on display. That's really the only thing I don't like about the Apple Watch. With that said, I also recognize that it is probably impossible to do with battery constraints. One can wish...
I would love to see a real sportswatch version. Big screen, round and sturdy design. I currently use a Garmin Fenix 3. I like big bulky watches. I get notifications from my phone on it and that's great. I like the integration of the Apple Watch, but really find the design just boring. Battery life of the Fenix 3 is great since it has an old style backlight. It looks and reads amazing in sunlight (no baclight needed) where it's mainly designed to be used. I'd like to see that brought to the Apple Watch. I realize it will probably never happen though. But you asked! 😉
Bigger face!
