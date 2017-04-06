We may well get a new Apple Watch this fall — if so, what would you like to see?
It's been just about seven months since the release of the Apple Watch Series 2, and as is my wont, I'm already thinking about the next version. What will it look like? What new features will it have that pique my fancy?
Don't get me wrong: I love my current Apple Watch. The Series 2 offered huge battery improvements for both 38mm and 42mm users, and I use it to track my workouts and respond to notifications almost every day. But if I had my druthers, I wouldn't mind seeing an Apple Watch 2 in the fall with a few new features, including:
- More health features: An oximeter (to read blood oxygen levels) would be pretty cool, as would a second-generation sensor with better pulse tracking during workouts.
- A slimmer case: I wouldn't trade it for battery life, but if anyone could figure out how to make a thinner watch with the same battery tech, it's Apple.
- Always-on display: Like a slimmer case, this requires Apple to have its battery needs in check; that said, it's one of my only remaining nitpicks with the current generation of Apple Watch.
- Round face: Honestly, I don't know if I actually want this or just want to see Apple's take on it. Either way, round faces are traditionally more flattering to ladies' wrists (though they need to be sized accordingly).
- Decorative bands: I'd love a more eclectic, jewelry-style band from Apple. Why not?
- Third-party watch faces in the App Store: It's time, Apple. (Pun intended.)
What about you, iMore: What are you interested in seeing from the next Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.
Reader comments
What would you change about the Apple Watch?
I would like to see the timer functions expanded to be similar to the features in the iPhone timer. When I do certain workouts, I use the iPhone as a countdown timer and it stops the music when the timer gets to zero. Now, I still need to carry the iPhone in the gym while I am wearing my Apple Watch to time my workouts using the Activity app.
Notes app.
I would like to have the Apple Watch change to the time or watch display if you shake your arm. This is a watch. If the watch was left on another app window and now you need to check the time but your hands are full. You could simply shake it jiggle your arm back and forth and have it change to reveal the time.
There's a setting for that already... IIRC, something about it letting you tell it what to show you when you raise your wrist. I have mine set to "Show me the d@mn clock unless I'm running" or whatever the actual value is.
I'd love to see an always on display. That's really the only thing I don't like about the Apple Watch. With that said, I also recognize that it is probably impossible to do with battery constraints. One can wish...
I would love to see a real sportswatch version. Big screen, round and sturdy design. I currently use a Garmin Fenix 3. I like big bulky watches. I get notifications from my phone on it and that's great. I like the integration of the Apple Watch, but really find the design just boring. Battery life of the Fenix 3 is great since it has an old style backlight. It looks and reads amazing in sunlight (no baclight needed) where it's mainly designed to be used. I'd like to see that brought to the Apple Watch. I realize it will probably never happen though. But you asked! 😉
Bigger face!
Round. OLED Display. Always On. Please?
ABSOLUTELY third party watch faces. Seriously I thought this was such a no-brainer that I didn't even look into it before picking up a Series 2. Super bummed we don't have that yet. It would provide that ultimate level of customization; something like custom photos with an analog timepiece, but ultimately I want a steampunk watch with moving gears "under" a top plate.
Also, round would be cool.
Add a option for wrist raise to wake work for inside the wrist. If the Microsoft band can do it so can the Apple Watch.
I don't really want to buy a new Apple Watch because I'm pleased with my series 2 BUT I wouldn't mind a watch os update with always on display and more Watch faces
On my current Apple Watch, the heart rate display is grayed-out way too often. I'm looking for more up-time during my zone workouts.
Since I'm still rocking the stainless steel model I bought on day one it won't take much to make me buy a new one.
Hands down it needs to be thinner.
It needs to be faster.
Watch faces that are event, time dependent. An automatic switch to weekday/weekend face (don't need a stock quote on Saturday). If I have a flight, automatically switch to a watch face that I have set up for travel days. My favorite team is playing, toggle to a score complication, remove a few hours after the game.
Better scratch resistance on Sports model. Mine is almost 2 and looks awesome, I have seen Sports that look horrid.
Actual genuine sleep tracking...meaning a battery that lasts longer than 1 day.
Not much really... Don't care for a round watch at all (but fine If it is an additional model). Most things I want are software: multiple timers, more intelligent behavior when accepting phone calls (why does the watch take the call while I am listening to music on my iPhone using AirPods?), a way to sync watch face adjustments / complications and dock settings across multiple watches. On the hardware side: more steel band options, a ceramic model with a ceramic link band, remove that black dot on the crown of the steel model (does not go well with several band colors). I would like a slightly bigger model, but that's no must.
Battery life, thinner, everything else ok!
