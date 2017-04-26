What does Apple have planned for its fall 2017 Watch band collection? Let's prognosticate! Since Apple Watch launched in 2015, the device has only been updated once but the bands have been updated three times — every spring and every fall to date. In addition to the original sport, leathers, and metal bands, woven nylon, Nike, and Hermès have been added to the mix, as have a plethora of new colors. So, as fall 2017 approaches, what will we see from Apple Watch bands next? New colors

One thing that's been regular — like clock-work! — is new Apple Watch band colors. A year or so does not a pattern make, but the safest bet in bands these days is that there'll be new shades of sport band and classic leather, likely matching new silicon and leather iPhone cases. Woven nylon could get new colors and new patterns. Wide stripe was the rage last pring, but diamonds, triangles, zig-zags, or anything at all could be next. New link bracelets Although Apple gave them to some celebrities, the company never released gold or rose gold link bracelet editions. The same holds true for the new ceramic edition. Other watch vendors that offer ceramic cases offer ceramic bracelets to go with them. No doubt, an Apple ceramic link bracelet would be expensive, but it would also glorious. Anodized gold and rose gold, to match the sport cases, may not be resilient enough for Apple, but I have a suspicion many people would love to see them anyway. Nike+ red and more

Apple Watch Nike+ was announced last fall, but only in a few colors and only with the casing. Come spring, Nike+ went solo, but still only in platinum, anthracite, and volt (green). It looks great. But it would look even greater in more colors. White and red or orange would be hot. So would black with pink or yellow. All bands in all sizes Since launch, the Leather Loop has only been available for the 42mm casing and the modern buckle, the 38mm. Sadly, wrists and tastes come in all shapes and sizes, and some would love smaller loops and bigger buckles. Making all bands available to all people is simply the right thing to do. Hopefully, Apple does it! Deploy! Deploy! Deploy!