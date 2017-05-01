Which Apple Watch size, material, color, and series should you buy? Here's how to make the perfect pick!

The Apple Watch may be future-feeling technology, but it has long established roots both in time-keeping and computing. That makes choosing which one you're going to get — 38mm or 42mm; aluminum Sport, stainless steel, or ceramic; and which band, buckle, or loop you're going to get with it — both simple and complicated.

See at Apple

Should you get an Apple Watch?

These days, you need a computer that fits in your pocket. That's what makes iPhone so popular. You probably also still need a computer for your lap or your desk. But a computer for your wrist? That feels more like an accessory at best, and extravagance at worst. Yet Apple Watch has a few features that can make it indispensable. Here's how to figure out which it is for you.

Should you get Apple Watch Series 1 or Series 2?

Apple Watch Series 1 has all the same features as the original but with the newer, faster dual-core Apple S1P chipset on board. That makes for a faster experience. Apple Watch Series 2 adds GPS, a brighter screen, and true swim-proofing to the mix. Is the difference worth the savings — or the cost?

Should you get the 38mm or 42mm Apple Watch?

Apple has provided two sizing options for the Apple Watch: 38mm and 42mm. Whether you're getting aluminum, steel, or ceramic, Series 1 or Series 2, Nike+ or Hermès, they all come in those two sizes. Some might consider their personal choice obvious, whether that's based on wrist size, gender, or some other factor. If you're not finding it quite so obvious, however, here are some things to consider when picking the perfect Apple Watch size for you!

Which Apple Watch should you buy: aluminum, stainless steel, or ceramic?

Apple Watch Series 2 comes in your choice of three different materials with distinct properties and price points all their own. There's anodized aluminum, the same material Apple uses for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. There's stainless steel, which is heavier but stronger and a favorite of many watch-wearers. And there's ceramic, which replaces last year's 18K gold on the high end with something even more scratch-proof — and expensive — than steel. So, which should you choose?

Which Apple Watch color should you get: Silver, gold, rose gold, gray, black, or white?

Should you get AppleCare+ for your Apple Watch?

Every Apple Watch comes with standard AppleCare but also provides the option to upgrade to AppleCare+. The free level of AppleCare includes a one-year limited warranty on hardware repairs, and 90 days of free technical support. AppleCare+ extends that hardware warranty and technical support to two years and adds coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage — though there's an additional service fee for those. So, is it worth it?

Need more help?

If you still have questions about your Apple Watch purchase, check out our comprehensive Apple Watch FAQ or dive into our Apple Watch Forums and ask away!