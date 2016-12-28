Decisions, decisions… Which Apple Watch band is best for you?

Okay, so you've just picked up your new Apple Watch and you're totally in love with the thing, right? But now you're like, "Ergh. There are so many watch bands to pick from… Which one works best?"

Two of the most popular type of Apple Watch bands for day-to-day use are nylon Apple Watch bands, and sport Apple Watch bands, and while both are incredibly different, they each have features and qualities that make them solid options to partner with your Apple Watch.

But which one is the best for your lifestyle? And why pick one over the other?

We decided to put together a couple of pros and cons that might make homing-in on a watch band a bit more comprehensive and informative. So sport band or nylon band… which is the best? Here are a few factors that may help you make your decision!

Nylon Band Pros

Pretty darn comfortable

Because you're going to probably be wearing your Apple Watch every single day, you're going to want a band that's comfortable.

A nylon band is designed to feel like a soft, smooth fabric, meaning that you're not going to feel wrist-rash after a few hours of wearing it (of course, if you spring for a poor-quality nylon watch band, you might not get the same smooth feeling).

Save you're $$$: it's inexpensive

Another great thing about nylon watch bands is that they typically won't break the bank like some leather or metal bands. You honestly don't need to spend a ton of money on a good quality one, and even if you do, you won't ever be spending more than $80-$100.

Apple's nylon watch band goes for less than $70, but you can easily find them on Amazon for much less.

Bright, bold, and colorful

While some watch bands come in a couple of classic – but boring – colors like black, white, and brown, nylon bands typically come in a number of bright and bold customizable colors depending on where you shop for them.

Some can even be designed with rainbow or even American flag patterns, meaning you can really show off your personality through your nylon watch band!

Sport Band Pros

#FITNESSFREAK

If you're looking for an Apple Watch band that can keep up to your active lifestyle, then we recommend taking a peek at a sport band. Why? Because they're perfect for people who like to sweat, swim, sprint, and everything in between!

Because sport bands are made from high-performance fluoroelastomer, they are great for people that are always on the move.

Scrub-a-dub-dub, it's easy to clean!

While most watch bands can be cleaned, not many can be rinsed under water quickly or scrubbed with soap if there's a dirt emergency. Leather bands can't be treated that way, and neither can metal or nylon ones.

Spot bands are great because they're made out of a soft silicone, making cleaning and disinfecting your Apple Watch as easy as pie!

Vogue: sport bands are eye-catching

The Sport band has really come into it's own since the Apple Watch first launched. Not only does the official one come in a variety of bright and beautiful colors, but fashion designers have taken to creating even more unique styles for you to choose from.

Nylon Band Cons

Sink or… sink: Not waterproof

Unfortunately, fabric like nylon doesn't do too well with getting wet constantly. Not only will it make your wrist incredibly uncomfortable, but there's a posibility of bacteria or even mold growing if it doesn't dry properly.

While you can probably get away with washing your nylon band, keep in mind that this could also fray and damage the band itself.

WARNING: Toxic? Flammable?

While not necessarily the best argument for why nylon isn't the greatest option, it has been noted that nylon can easily melt and burn skin at high temperatures, while nylon textiles are treated with substances like pentene, caustic soda, and formaldehyde, which can cause rashes and allergies for people with sensitive skin.

But this isn't necessarily all nylon: it depends on where you get it from, and chances are if you're buying from Apple or a trusted company, you shouldn't have any issues.

Sport Band Cons

Not worth it for non-fitness buffs

Honestly, if you're not someone who's always at the gym, not itching to run a mile, or not pumped 2 lift, then the Sport band may not be right for you.

The whole point of the Sport band is to look, well ... sporty, but not everyone wants to look like they just got home from the gym.

#Notsoformal: Good luck accessorizing!

While it's true that the sport band is totally eye catching, it's also very true that it's pretty damn near impossible to make it work with your formal gown or tuxedo.

Because of the almost cartoony way the band looks, it's really not that great for wearing with, let's say, formal wear, a ballgown, or a suit. Some may argue that the all-black band could work, but we recommend looking at something else if you want to wear this every day and successfully pair it with a decent outfit.

What's your choice?

Are you a big fan of the nylon watch band? Or are you going to pick up a Sport band? Or are you going to get both?!

Let us know what you think (and why!) in the comments below!