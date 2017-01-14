New Apple Watch Series 2 ad from Apple. It focuses on the Activity app, specifically closing your stand, exercise, and movement rings.

Move. Exercise. Stand. Three ways to track your activity with Apple Watch and Close Your Rings.

I love the Activity Rings on my Apple Watch. I find them incredibly motivational and I'll often do everything I can to fill them. I've only missed one day in the last four months. It ties in nicely to Apple's fitness focus for Series 2 as well. This ad shows the value of all those things but, most importantly, makes it fun and dynamic. The bullet-time combined with ring graphics just work.

I really liked the first Series 2 ad, Go Time, and I really like this one as well. What do you think?

