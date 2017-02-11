If Apple once again has new watch bands coming for Spring 2017, what would you want to see?

Since Apple Watch launched in 2015, the case has only been updated once but the bands have been updated three times — every spring and every fall. In addition to the original sport, leathers, and metal bands, woven nylon and Hermès have been added to the mix, as have a plethora of new colors. So, as spring 2017 approaches, what do you want to see from Apple Watch bands next?

How new colors, of course.

Ceramic link bracelet for Edition.

Nike-style bands sold separately.

Nike-style bands in pink, orange, and blue.

Leather Loops for 38mm.

Modern Buckles for 42mm.

Proper NATO-style strap beyond Woven Nylon

Apple-made Deployant

Leather strap variants (Rally, Aviator, etc.)

Link bracelet variants (Oyster, Jubilee, Engineer, etc.)

Perlon basket weave!

Another fashion partnership!

Just because Apple gave us new looks last spring doesn't mean we're guaranteed new looks this spring, but it's one of the easiest ways for Apple to breathe new life into the watch lineup on an ongoing basis. et you change up the look with just a couple quick presses and slides. You can go from fun to fancy or sport to social.

So, a few new colors would be great. A few new styles, terrific. What do you think we'll see from Apple Watch in Spring 2017?