Apple's Bozoma Saint John has been named by Black Enterprise as one of the most powerful women in business. As head of global marketing for Apple Music, Saint John directs the company's messaging about the music streaming service, perhaps its most prominent service initiative in recent years.

From Black Enterprise:

"You could not find a better example of women of power than the female executives represented in this issue. Our editorial team developed this list to not only celebrate the black female business elite," said BLACK ENTERPRISE President and CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "But to demonstrate that it requires unparalleled expertise and resilience to break through barriers that female executives continue to face today."

Saint John was joined on the list by ABC President Channing Dungey, WNBA President Lisa Borders, and Beyoncé, who, in addition to her career as a performing artist, is also the founder and CEO of Parkwood Entertainment. In addition to her placement on the list, Saint John also appears on the cover of the January/February issue of Black Enterprise.

Before coming to Apple, Bozoma Saint John ran music marketing for Beats Music, to which she was recruited by Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine. Prior to her work at Beats, Saint John held a position leading music an entertainment marketing at Pepsi.