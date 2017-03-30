Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on the 2016 MacBook Pro!

If you're in the market to upgrade your current MacBook and aren't completely sold on the idea of Touch Bar being the future of laptops, you should definitely check out this deal. For today only, B&H offers the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar (physical Escape key FTW!) available at a $225 discount, bringing your total down to just $1,274.99 with free shipping. Alternatively, a trusted eBay store has it a smidgen higher at $1,279.99 and Best Buy not too far off at $1,300. All three deals are well below the going rate at your local Apple store.

This MacBook Pro packs a 2.0GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe-based SSD. You'll probably need to pick up a few adapters for your current accessories and storage devices since it only includes a pair of Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.

See at B&H Photo

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!