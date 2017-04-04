You can now get your hands on the slightly updated Mac Pro

Apple has pulled the trigger and is now offering Mac Pro models with modest spec bumps in its online store. These minor updates offer slightly more powerful CPUs and GPUs than were previously available on the base models of Apple's professionally-focused desktop.

The base model Mac Pro now starts at $2,999 with a 6-core Intel Xeon E5 processor (up from a 4-core CPU) clocked at 3.5GHz, along with 16GB of RAM and dual AMD FirePro D500 graphics processors with 3GB of VRAM each. The $3,999 model, meanwhile, now starts with an 8-core (up from six) Xeon E5 clocked at 3.0GHz, as well as 16GB of RA​M and dual FirePro D700 GPUs with 6GB of VRAM each.

This modest bump improvement in the Mac Pro hardware comes after Apple announced that it was completely rethinking the Mac Pro, with a new model of the desktop currently in development. However, the company says that this model will not ship this year. In the meantime, Apple has given a minor update to the current Mac Pro, and it says that it will offer more pro-focused iMac models "this year."

You can currently configure and order the new 6-core model of the Mac Pro directly from Apple, again starting at $2,999. The $3,999 model is currently unavailable.

