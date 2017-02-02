Tim Cook is named the recipient of Newseum's 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category.

The Newseum, an organization (and museum) that works to defend and promote free expression and our First Amendment freedoms, will be honoring Apple CEO Tim Cook with the 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category. Cook has been a strong, vocal advocate for not only our First Amendment freedoms, but for human rights in general.

Here's what the Newseum says about Cook's advocacy and impact:

Cook will be recognized for his leadership in creating technology that has had a profound impact on how we communicate. Further, he has used his spotlight to take a public stand on major societal issues, including racial equality, privacy, protecting the environment, access to education and LGBT rights.

On a personal note, Tim Cook has been a hero of mine from the moment — in October 2014 — when I read his heartfelt, honest, and powerful piece published in Bloomberg. His ongoing pattern of standing up for what's right and leading Apple in a way that's beneficial to human beings — not just the company's bottom line — is an inspiration.

Tim Cook will join U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Executive Director of Becket Law Kristina Arriaga de Bucholz, ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" Co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Playboy Founder and Editor-in-Chief Hugh Hefner, and Hatch Beauty Chairman Christie Hefner who will be receiving Free Expression Awards in four other categories.

Cook will accept the award at an event held at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. on April 18, 2017. The Newseum says it'll release individual tickets to the event starting in early February.

I'll definitely be keeping my eye out for that!