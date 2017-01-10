AT&T to hike price of grandfathered unlimited data once again.

AT&T customers on the carrier's grandfathered unlimited data plan will be seeing another price hike soon. People are being notified that the cost of the plan will just an additional $5 per month come March of this year, bringing the price of the plan to $40 per month.

From DSLReports.com:

"If you have a legacy unlimited data plan, you can keep it; however, beginning in March 2017, it will increase by $5 per month," AT&T said.

This will be the second increase on the unlimited plan that the carrier has made in the last 12 months. AT&T encourages customers to move over to its Mobile Share Advantage or AT&T Unlimited plans, rather than using the (for now) lower-cost, no-frills unlimited data plan, which they stopped offering to new customers several years ago.