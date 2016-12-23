Recently, Apple did a total overhaul of the iCloud.com Photos app, and it looks… well, familiar, to say the least.

Okay, it's essentially a visual copy of Photos for Mac. But that's really nothing to complain about, because the desktop app is pretty awesome.

So it's exactly like Photos for Mac, now?

In some ways, but not others. The big addition to the web app is a small redesign and full access to albums; it also sorts things like Time-lapse, Slo-mo, and Burst videos, along with screenshots, all which have their own nifty little icons.

Alright, makes sense. Can I edit like I can in Photos, too?

Unfortunately, no. If you want to tweak any of your pictures from your iCloud account, you're still going to have to download it to Photos and tweak your contrast and brightness there.

Well… That sucks. Can I at least trim down video?

Nope, sorry. Hopefully in the future, this will be something totally doable.

