You can now check your local store for Beats X headphones, though you can't buy just yet.

As part of my goal to collect all of Apple's W1 headphone lineup, I've been eagerly waiting for Apple's redesigned Beats X headphones to drop. On Monday, we inched just a bit closer:

Off an email tip, I checked Apple's Beats X page and was able to confirm that you can now check and see if Beats X headphones are available in your local Apple Store. That said, you can't actually order the headphones online just yet — and if you call the store, the Specialists will refer you back to Apple's website.

Rats.

Still, this gets us ever-closer to Beats X's "Coming February" date: Crossing my fingers that we might see the headphones actually show up for purchase later this week.