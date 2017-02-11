Should you get Apple's AirPods, PowerBeats, or BeatsX? Here's what you need to know!

Apple now has three ultra-light, next-generation headphones on the market — AirPods, PowerBeats, and BeatsX. All three sport the Apple W1 chip for simple, elegant pairing but almost everything else about them is different.

AirPods have two separate earpieces with no wired connection in between. That makes them the closest thing to true freedom available today. They also have beam forming mics and sensors that let them connect when you put them in and pause audio when you take the out. There are no physical buttons on the AirPods, though, which means aside from double tapping to answer a call or invoke Siri, you have use Siri or the controls on your iPhone or Apple Watch for everything else.

BeatsX are wireless to your device but its two earpieces are wired together. That way, if one falls out, it'll dangle instead of drop. It's also got not just a mic on the cord but a remote, so you can pause, play, and skip with physical controls and to your heart's content. They also come in four different colors so, in addition to white, you can get black, gray, and blue.

PowerBeats are similar to Beats X but, instead of just being in-ear, they're also around-the-ear. That adds some extra bulk and takes away some of the feeling of freedom but it also provides for much great security. In other words, once you loop PowerBeats over your ears, they're not going to fall out. They're going to stay there until you take them off.

Check the video for the full comparison and then drop your winner in the comments below!