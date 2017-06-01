Here a bling, there a bling, everywhere a bling-bling: Here's how you can add that extra pop of glam to your Apple Watch!

If you're someone who likes a little hint of bling – but not an entire wrist of bling – to go along with your Apple Watch, then check out these awesome little clasps, charms, and accessories that you can use to really showcase your personality (and add a li'l sparkle to your day-to-day outfit!)

Here are some beautiful bling-tastic options that can add that extra WOW factor to your Apple Watch!

If you're looking for that hint of gold without lookin' like you're wrapped in it, then check out these stylish bands from bytten.

Seriously bling-tastic and groovy, baby!

3. Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-ch charm bomb! (get it? Like that Cherry Bomb song?)

Get 'em in gold or silver for a subtle hint of bling-bling. Your wrist will thank you!

4. If you live a charmed life, then these charms are 4 u

Customize your unused watchband holes with these springtime charms from iPops charms.

5. CALLING ALL ROSE GOLD ADDICTS

Radical, radiant, resilient, real pretty rose gold charms for your radical, radiant, resilient, real pretty rose gold Apple Watch band.

6. For those serious about the bling...

Crystals? Check. Glam? Check. Apple Watch on point? Check.

7. "You get the best of both worlds" – Hannah Montana

If you're someone who likes to wear your Apple Watch in another style (AKAnot around your wrist) then this charm necklace in gold or silver will give you that extra added bling you deserve!

Say goodbye to useless hole space and turn your Apple Watch into a true golden charm masterpiece!

… with these super stylish Apple Watch charms.