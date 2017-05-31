When it comes to learning how to code, the entire process can be very overwhelming as can the education needed to understand it all. You need to learn programming languages, you need to learn design, and you need to know how to apply that knowledge in real-world scenarios. Where do you start?
Learn all the basics of progamming! Learn more
Bootcamps are a good solution to learning computer science quickly; however, rarely are good ones near you, which means uprooting your life for a few weeks. That's not a practical solution for everyone, but what if I told you the boot camp could come to you?
iMore Digital Offers is right now offering this bundle with over 80 hours of content for only $36; that's an 91% discount from the regular price of $433. Upon completion of this course, you're going to have the know-how needed to succeed in the tech industry, whether you're using C, C++, Java, Python, or SQL.
The 8-course bundle for only $36 includes:
- Learn By Example: Scala
- From 0 to 1: Learn Java Programming
- From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming
- Learn By Example: C++ Programming
- From 0 to 1: C Programming
- Learn By Example: PHP For Dynamic Websites
- Learn By Example: The Foundations of HTML, CSS & JavaScript
- Learn by Example: Ruby on Rails
Finally, you can get the education you want, when you want it! All the courses in The Complete Programming Language Bootcamp grant you lifetime access upon purchase! You can take it slow and learn at your own pace without disrupting your busy schedule!
Have you always been interested in computer science but didn't know how to get started? This is your chance for an affordable, easy to digest education that you can learn at your own pace! This booming coding industry isn't going anywhere soon, and with this $36 bundle of courses you'll be set for anything that gets thrown your way.
Complete Learn more