The 12.9-inch iPad Pro may not look like your traditional Mac laptop, but Apple's tablet is a computer in its own right for many people who simply don't need the bulk or mouse interface of a 13-inch laptop.

If you have a 12.9-inch iPad Pro you're looking to outfit with the very best accessories, what should you choose? We've got you covered.

Apple Pencil

No questions here: If you ever plan to write, draw, sketch, doodle, or otherwise interact with your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you need an Apple Pencil.

It's the very best stylus on the market, and even if you don't think you need one, trust me: You need one.

Apple Smart Keyboard

If you plan on doing any extensive writing on your iPad Pro, the Apple Smart Keyboard is the most versatile option: It folds up into a neat package and protects your iPad's screen when not in use, but unfolds into a full soft-keyboard package when you need it.

The Smart Keyboard isn't my absolute favorite to type on (that honor goes to the Logitech Create, but it's by far the most convenient and lightest option for writers.

Yohann Stand

If you want to use your iPad on a table, couch, or bedside, you're going to need a good stand — and Yohann's beautiful wood and fiberglass options are both desk art in their own right and incredibly versatile stands.

The Swiss-based design firm has created U-shaped stands for all iPad models, but its top-tier features it saves for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro — offering a magnetic rest for the iPad at the bottom of the stand, and a proper storage hole inside the frame when you're not using the Pencil at all.

I've used my Yohann stand at my desk, kitchen table, and on the couch — it's incredibly lightweight, but sturdy enough I'm not afraid to break it while moving from place to place.

Pad & Quill Valet Leather Bag

If you need a simple sleeve for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro that also carries around some basics, I adore Pad & Quill's Valet Leather Bag: If you like leather bags, it's a great look for both men and women, all while being as functional as it is stylish.

You'll be able to store your 12.9-inch iPad along with your iPad Pro, charging cord, and even a portable keyboard, book, or physical notebook or two.

Beats X

If I had to pick a single set of headphones to bring around town with my 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it'd be Apple's Beats X earbuds.

The in-ear wireless options may not be as futuristically sleek as Apple's AirPods or as calming as the noise-cancelling Bose QC35s, but they're inexpensive, boast great sound, lengthy battery life, and fantastic noise isolation.

A bunch of great apps

Okay, so they're not hardware accessories per say, but I consider the software on my iPad just as crucial to its success as my accessories — and for my iPad Pro, I can't live without my drawing apps and second-screen software. Apps like Linea and Bear help me write and draw like a champ, while Astropad Studio ensures I can use my iPad as a drawing tablet for my iMac whenever I need it.





Your favorites?

What are your favorite iPad Pro accessories? Let us know below!