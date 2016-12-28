What are the best accessories you can get for iPhone 7 Plus right now? He are my picks!

iPhone 7 Plus is here and it's thirsty for accessories. Cases, chargers, cleaners, headphones, docks... So. Many. Accessories. There might not be a ton of choices on the market yet, but there are already a few that stand out. Let's take a look!

iPhone 7 Leather Case

iPhone 7 Plus is iconic. But, if you're worried about keeping it that way, you probably want a case. Apple has the advantage here because they know exactly what the new iPhones will look like, so they can have their cases ready immediately at launch. Including their high-qualighty leather cases.

They feel different this year than last, fit the new camera system on the back of both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and match the rest of Apple's fall color lineup. They're not ultra-protective, and they're not ultra-slim. They're affordable luxury, with microfiber lining and rich, soft-tanned European leather.

And you can get it in sea blue, storm gray, tan, saddle brown, midnight blue, black, and (Product) red.

See at Apple

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones

Breaking: iPhone 7 Plus has no 3.5 mm headphone jack. Some of us saw it coming, so we picked up Bluetooth headphones to try out. And you know what...? They're great. Now at least three of us here at iMore own them, and I'm guessing will soon.

Connect the Q35 over Bluetooth, strap them on, and Bose's incredible noise-cancelling technology takes over. Then the coffee shop din, the airplane engines, the shouting in the park, even the relatives visiting for the day — what? — all go away. Well, for up to 20 hours per charge, at least.

These are over the ear headphones and they're big. Full on cans, so to speak. But they're not overly heavy, and they're hella comfortable, as the name implies. You can get them in black and silver to match your black or metallic iPhone.

See at Bose

Apple Lightning Dock

Stop me if you've heard this already, but iPhone 7 Plus doesn't have a 3.5 mm headphone jack. If you need one, though, let's say on your desk or night table, then Apple's Lightning Dock is for you. It has both a Lightning in and out, to get and pass along charge, and a headphone jack in the back, so you can plug in your favorite analog headphones while you work or watch video in bed.

Available in silver, gold, rose gold, and — of course — all new black!

(If you need a charge-and-listen adapter for when you're on the go, check out what Belkin has coming).

See at Apple

Apple Watch Series 2

iPhone 7 Plus is a lot of phone. So much so you may want to keep in your pocket, on your desk, or in your bag. At the same time, you don't want to miss any messages, alerts, calls, or reminders. So, what do you do?

You get that starship of a phone an Apple Watch shuttlecraft, that's what!

With Apple Watch, you can go for a workout or use Apple Pay without lugging your phone with you, see notifications without reaching for your pocket or bag, control your accessories from across the room, and the list goes on. Series 2 even has GPS, a slightly bigger battery, and swim-proofing so you can take your workouts into the water.

Available in gold aluminum, rose gold aluminum, silver aluminum, space gray aluminum, and ceramic while.

See at Apple

CLEAN Screen Cleaner Kit

The world is a dirty, dingy place and all it wants to do is coat your iPhone 7 Plus in smudges, germs, and worse. That's where the CLEAN Screen Cleaner kit comes in. It includes a small, super-soft cloth, and a natural, non-toxic, odorless spray. Once you start, you won't want to stop. iPhone, iPad, Mac... And you'll feel great doing it!

See at Amazon

Maxboost screen protector

Life is harder. Sometimes even harder than the ion-exchange glass that covers your iPhone 7 Plus screen. Keys, change, buckles... It could be anything. And that's where Maxboost comes in. It's not bulky, but it won't hesitate to step in front of you iPhone and take any scratches or gouges coming its way.

Think of it as a shield — for your iPhone!

See at Amazon

Mophie Power Stations

Yeah, the Power Station is ridiculously big. But iPhone 7 Plus already gets more than a day of power, so when you want an external battery pack, you want one that can help it go even longer. Like several days longer. And that's the Mophie Power Station Duo.

It's got two USB outlets which means it can charge your iPhone 7 Plus as well as another iPhone, a set of Bluetooth headphones, or even an iPad.

You can even get it in gold or rose gold, if that's how you roll.

See at Amazon

What are your must-have accessories for the iPhone 7 Plus?

If you have any questions or any experiences with iPhone 7 accessories you want to share, let me know in the comments!

Additional research by Cella Lao Rousseau