You might not know it but there are plenty of adult apps available on the iOS store.

When it comes to adult content on mobile devices, there are a variety of apps that you can find to enjoy. From apps that help you to try and improve your sex life, to those that help explain exactly what all those crazy sex toys do, there are plenty of awesome apps filled up with adult content. While the App Store isn't overflowing with adult content, there are a fair few apps you can find, so long as you know what you are looking for.

iKamaSutra

The Kama Sutra is well known for it's catalog of sexual positions, but you don't need to worry about anyone stumbling on this book in your library. Instead, you can download the app and get access to everything you're looking for. iKamaSutra. This app includes all of the positions found within the Kama Sutra with some extra options for you.

You can choose to look for potiions based on intimacy, complexity, and strength, using slider scales to find positions that you are capable of completing. There are positions from movie scenes, 9 categories for you to peruse through, and easy to read instructions for each position. The basic app comes with 110 positions, but with in-app purchases you can increase this to over 230 positions. You can even shake your phone to pick a random position, save your favorites, there are even suggestions for sweet and sexy date ideas in there.

See at iTunes ($2.99)

Pinup Poker

Not every app on our list is explicit, even though it's definitely got adults in mind. That's where Pinup Poker comes in. You get to play Poker with a decent engine, all the while getting a eyeful of cards that have been decorated with pinup models. There aren't really any bells or whistles to this app, which is why it's available for the low, low, price of free. This app is a great addition for anybody who enjoys poker, but wants to add some animated eye candy to the game.

See at iTunes

Playboy Classic

Playboy has long been a staple when it comes to adult oriented entertainment. Their app delivers you tons of content that you would have found in the magazine a few years ago, just this time it's on the screen of your preferred device. You can browse through photos of playmates, read articles, and even view galleries of classic cartoons from the earlier days of the magazine. There is roughly a ton of content crammed into this app for you to view and explore.

Playboy Classic is subscription based, with a 30-day membership running $2.99, or a one-year subscription for $19.99. Updated daily with new photos, events, and articles, this may be the app you've been looking for!

See at iTunes($2.99 monthly, $19.99 yearly)

iPassion

Sometimes you want a little bit of a surprise to spice up your love life with your sweetie. iPassion can help you do just that with a fun game built for couples. You'll both answer a few questions about yourself, followed by a specially built quiz. Both you and your partner will need to answer questions about each other. Each correct answer will net you 10 points, and the first one to hit 100 points will win a prize.

This is a fun way for you to learn more about your partner, and what get their motor going. If you're not sure it's quite up your alley, have no fear. This app is absolutely free for download, although there are some in-app purchases you can take advantage of.

See at iTunes

Browser for Reddit

If you haven't spent any time on Reddit, than you might not know that it is filled to the brim with explicit content. Pretty much anything you are hoping to find, can be found within the depths of this mammoth website. This app makes it easy to browse through Reddit and search out the content you've been looking for.

This app includes a pin code so that you can ensure nobody accidentally stumbles onto what you were looking at. You can also login to your personal Reddit account, upvote or downvote posts, search subreddits, and comment on posts. Best of all this app is absolutely free, with only a single in-app purchase available.

What's your favorite?

While there aren't an overabundance of NSFW apps available on the App Store, there are more than you may think. The apps we've chosen are the best that we were able to find, but that doesn't mean that there aren't gems hiding out there waiting to be found. Have you ever used any of these apps? Is there a great adult app that we failed to mention here? Drop us a line in the comments and let us know about it!