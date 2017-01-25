Want a printer that works seamlessly with your all your Apple gear? Look at these great AirPrint printers!
Although printers may seem like old technology in today's world, they still are a reliable way of obtaining a physical copy of documents, even if you are mostly using your iPhone or iPad for your everyday computing AirPrint capable printers will keep you printing with no problems. Here are some of our favorites!
Updated January 2017: We have completely re-vamped our list! Whether you print a lot or very little, this list will have an AirPrint capable printer that's right for you.
- Brother HL-L2340DW
- Brother HL-L2360DW
- HP OfficeJet Pro 8720
- HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw
- Epson Epson SureColor P600
- HP Envy 5440
Brother HL-L2340DW
It doesn't have a catchy name, but the Brother HL-L2340DW is one of the best minimalist printers you'll find.
Whether you print a lot or a little, the Brother HL-L2340DW is a laser printer, so the frequency in which you print won't affect the quality.
It can reach speeds of up to 27 pages per minute and is one of the easiest printers to set up according to The Wirecutter.
"The HL-L2340DW prints pages for cheaper than its peers, is easier to set up, and will work with just about any modern laptop, smartphone, or tablet."
For pure black and white printing, you'll find no better option.
Brother HL-L2360DW
Practically identical in every way to the other Brother printer on this list, the Brother HL-L2360DW has one big advantage, the option to connect to the internet via ethernet connection. Plenty of people mentioned to me that having a hard-wired internet connection to a printer is the only way to go when using wireless printing.
@reneritchie @LukeFilipowicz I use a Brother laser jet. On any printer I get best reliability using hard wire connection to router.— Zac (@Zulu_Tango_) January 23, 2017
It's also slightly faster, printing 32 pages per minute, meaning you can get through big printing jobs quicker.
HP OfficeJet Pro 8720
The HP OfficeJet Pro 8720 is an all-in-one printer that is perfect for the office.
Able to fax, scan, copy, and of course print, the OfficeJet Pro 8720 won't leave you wanting more, and with the ability to do 24 pages per minute, both in black and color, you will always have all your documents as soon as you need them.
The Wirecutter isn't the biggest fan of all-in-one printers but said the HP OfficeJet Pro 8730 stands out among competitors.
"With worry-free installation, great software, cheap ink, and sharp results, this printer is easily the least annoying all-in-one you can buy. When it comes to printers, that's really saying something."
It's 4.3-inch touchscreen gives you easy access to all the controls, and it's also Wi-Fi and NFC compatible, so you should never have trouble printing from any device. If you need an AirPrint printer that can truly do everything, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8720 is a great option.
HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw
If you're looking for a laser all-in-one printer and budget isn't an issue, HP has you covered with its HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw.
Especially good for people who have a little more serious needs, as The Wirecutter points out.
"It delivers high-quality color prints, copies, and scans; it's much faster than cheaper models; and it offers more robust admin settings and security options for use in an office environment."
Complete with a touchscreen control panel to grant you easy access to all of its features, the HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw is perfect for small business owners.
HP Envy 5540
The HP Envy may not be the fastest inkjet printer around, but it's easily one of the most affordable all-in-one printers you can get for your home.
Printing, faxing, copying, and scanning and all Wireless connectivity you could need. No matter what device you print from, the HP Envy has got your back. Even with its drawbacks, it's The Wirecutter's favorite choice for those on a budget.
"If you don't print often but insist on a cheap color printer, the Envy 5540 offers excellent print quality, as well as reasonable ink costs if you use HP's subscription service.
It's compact too, meaning you should be able to fit it into even the tightest spaces or conveniently store away when not using the printer. Plus, it's capable of doing two-sided printing, and even borderless printing, which is ideal for photos.
Epson SureColor P600
With how good the cameras are on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, no doubt some of you want to print your favorite photos for safe keeping; the Epson SureColor P600 will help you do just that.
A high-quality inkjet printer that is designed to make your photos look great, it was The Wirecutter's top pick for best photo inkjet printer.
"The P600 delivers excellent print quality and solid performance along with a flip-up color LCD touchscreen for faster setup and maintenance."
What's your favorite AirPrint printer?
Do you have an AirPrint printer you just love? Did one of these wow you? Let me know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Ah yes, HP, the company that snuck out a software update to bork folks printers from using anything but the most expensive ink on the planet, oddly sold by HP.
Then after getting called out on it, partially reversed itself and tried to explain how virtue base them do it.
These are all InkJets.. seriously.. Color Laserjet is much more economical now.. you can find the Brother MFC-9330CDW for around $299 these days and is an awesome AirPrint printer... Love mine.
Normally I think it runs around $350, but I've seen specials go as low as $230 at times.
Also, I also wonder why, if the printers are being used for air print why do they need a display? Why not eliminate it, transmit the display content to the mobile device making the print call, save a bunch of money eliminating a crap interface and call it a day?
Because after awhile your printer won't be able to find your phone or computer. All of the AirPrint printers I have purchased always struggle to find the device.
Hi,
It is always a concern when anyone provides inkjets as recommended.
As a print consultant who helps optimize enterprises print environments, the total cost of ownership is a concern for inkjet multifunctions. Inkjet vendors count on consumers not doing their homework.
Nowhere in your reviews have you provided cost/print or the fact the printer vendors provide starter pack for ink.
I think this is very poor and unfair reviews, please do your homework before you do printer reviews, many people who are not tech savy use reviews like yours to make buying decisions!!
I see Solamar also pointed this out.
The article is misleading because it says "best AirPrint printers." Clearly InkJet anything aren't the best at printing. However, if you cut the author some slack and assume InkJet... I personally own a cheap Brother MFC. I love the device. I seldom print to it. Maybe a few times a year as some quick notes that are more easily viewed on paper than on mobile device or computer. I use the multi-function more than anything else. Scanning directly into cloud is a huge time saver and a great feature. Those that use such features more than print might still want to consider a MFC InkJet device, cost-per-print notwithstanding. For me it isn't an education issue, its just an invisible barrier issue. I can chunk 100$ at a device I won't use much, but 300$, not so keen on. I don't know why!
Like a couple of the previous commenters, you lost me at "inkjet".
I picked up a Brother HL3170CDW Wireless Color Laser Printer for $179 at Staples. Didn't need multi-function.
Great advertorial guys, nicely complimented by the obtrusive pop-up ads.
I love my Brother MFC printer. It's a great value, does a great job of keeping nozzles clean, supports AirPrint, allows me to directly scan into compatible cloud services. It's just a great device.