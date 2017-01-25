Want a printer that works seamlessly with your all your Apple gear? Look at these great AirPrint printers!

Although printers may seem like old technology in today's world, they still are a reliable way of obtaining a physical copy of documents, even if you are mostly using your iPhone or iPad for your everyday computing AirPrint capable printers will keep you printing with no problems. Here are some of our favorites!

Brother HL-L2340DW

It doesn't have a catchy name, but the Brother HL-L2340DW is one of the best minimalist printers you'll find.

Whether you print a lot or a little, the Brother HL-L2340DW is a laser printer, so the frequency in which you print won't affect the quality.

It can reach speeds of up to 27 pages per minute and is one of the easiest printers to set up according to The Wirecutter.

"The HL-L2340DW prints pages for cheaper than its peers, is easier to set up, and will work with just about any modern laptop, smartphone, or tablet."

For pure black and white printing, you'll find no better option.

Brother HL-L2360DW

Practically identical in every way to the other Brother printer on this list, the Brother HL-L2360DW has one big advantage, the option to connect to the internet via ethernet connection. Plenty of people mentioned to me that having a hard-wired internet connection to a printer is the only way to go when using wireless printing.

@reneritchie @LukeFilipowicz I use a Brother laser jet. On any printer I get best reliability using hard wire connection to router. — Zac (@Zulu_Tango_) January 23, 2017

It's also slightly faster, printing 32 pages per minute, meaning you can get through big printing jobs quicker.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8720

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8720 is an all-in-one printer that is perfect for the office.

Able to fax, scan, copy, and of course print, the OfficeJet Pro 8720 won't leave you wanting more, and with the ability to do 24 pages per minute, both in black and color, you will always have all your documents as soon as you need them.

The Wirecutter isn't the biggest fan of all-in-one printers but said the HP OfficeJet Pro 8730 stands out among competitors.

"With worry-free installation, great software, cheap ink, and sharp results, this printer is easily the least annoying all-in-one you can buy. When it comes to printers, that's really saying something."

It's 4.3-inch touchscreen gives you easy access to all the controls, and it's also Wi-Fi and NFC compatible, so you should never have trouble printing from any device. If you need an AirPrint printer that can truly do everything, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8720 is a great option.

HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw

If you're looking for a laser all-in-one printer and budget isn't an issue, HP has you covered with its HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw.

Especially good for people who have a little more serious needs, as The Wirecutter points out.

"It delivers high-quality color prints, copies, and scans; it's much faster than cheaper models; and it offers more robust admin settings and security options for use in an office environment."

Complete with a touchscreen control panel to grant you easy access to all of its features, the HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw is perfect for small business owners.

HP Envy 5540

The HP Envy may not be the fastest inkjet printer around, but it's easily one of the most affordable all-in-one printers you can get for your home.

Printing, faxing, copying, and scanning and all Wireless connectivity you could need. No matter what device you print from, the HP Envy has got your back. Even with its drawbacks, it's The Wirecutter's favorite choice for those on a budget.

"If you don't print often but insist on a cheap color printer, the Envy 5540 offers excellent print quality, as well as reasonable ink costs if you use HP's subscription service.

It's compact too, meaning you should be able to fit it into even the tightest spaces or conveniently store away when not using the printer. Plus, it's capable of doing two-sided printing, and even borderless printing, which is ideal for photos.

Epson SureColor P600

With how good the cameras are on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, no doubt some of you want to print your favorite photos for safe keeping; the Epson SureColor P600 will help you do just that.

A high-quality inkjet printer that is designed to make your photos look great, it was The Wirecutter's top pick for best photo inkjet printer.

"The P600 delivers excellent print quality and solid performance along with a flip-up color LCD touchscreen for faster setup and maintenance."

