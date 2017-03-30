HomeKit isn't the only way to connect and control your smart home accessories. Check out these other options!

The beauty of HomeKit is its unifying capabilities. HomeKit brings together different home automation accessories in a way that lets Siri, the iOS Home app, and third-party apps — iDevices, Elgato Eve, and more — view and control them. You're not forced to bounce between apps for each of the various accessories you purchase.

All that said, Apple's stringent rules regarding the security and quality of HomeKit-enabled accessories have kept some manufacturers from creating products that work with Apple's HomeKit framework. It's not just Apple's stringent rules, though. There are also competing communication protocols (methods used to communicate with home automation tech) — ZigBee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth LE, Wi-Fi, and Thread (to name a few) — that manufacturers can use as the primary means of communication for their devices. It gets pretty complicated pretty fast.

Whether you're looking for a unifying tool for bringing together various communication protocols or just want a way to control non-HomeKit-enabled accessories, these are the best alternatives to HomeKit!

Samsung SmartThings Hub

The Samsung SmartThings Hub brings together three communication protocols: ZigBee, Z-Wave, and regular ol' IP communication. It hooks up to your router via ethernet and does the job of communicating with Samsung SmartThings accessories and supported third-party accessories.

Samsung SmartThings features some very affordable smart home accessories, including a motion sensor, multipurpose sensor (contact sensor/temperature/accelerometer), an outlet with dimming capabilities, a leak sensor, and an arrival sensor. But I'd argue it's not the SmartThings-branded products that make the SmartThings Hub so great — it's the fact that it works with so many third-party accessories thanks to those built-in communication protocols.

Samsung SmartThings supports the following products and accessories:

Voice Control

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Tap

Google Home

Nucleus Anywhere Intercom

Switches and Bulbs

Leviton Z-Wave Switches & Dimmers

Lutron Caséta Switches & Dimmers

Philips Hue Bulbs, Lights, and Lightstrips

Sylvania Lightify Bulbs, Lights, and Lightstrips

Belkin WeMo Bulbs

Cree Connected Bulbs

Enerwave Z-Wave Switches and Dimmers

GE Z-Wave Switches and Dimmers

LIFX Bulbs

Sengled ZigBee Bulbs

Outlets

Leviton Z-Wave Outlets

Samsung SmartThings Outlet

Enerwave Z-Wave Outlets

GE Z-Wave Outlets

GE ZigBee Outlets

Remotec Plug-in Dimmer

iHome SmartPlugs

Sensors

Halo Smart Labs Halo & Halo+ Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Samsung SmartThings Arrival Sensor

Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor

Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor

Samsung SmartThings Water Leak Sensor

Aeon Labs Door & Window Sensor

Aeon Labs MultiSensor

Aeon Labs Recessed Door Sensor

Ecolink Door & Window Sensor

Ecolink Motion Detetor

Ecolink Tilt Sensor

Enerwave Door & Window Sensor

Everspring Water Detector

Fibaro Door & Window Sensor

Fibaro Flood Sensor

Fibaro Motion Sensor

First Alert Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Alarm

FortrezZ Moisture Sensor

GE Motion Sensor

Iris Contact Sensor

Iris Motion Sensor

Iris Smart Water Sensor

JASCO Hinge Pin Smart Door Sensor

Nortek GoControl Door & Window Sensor

Sensative Door & Window Sensor Strips

Cameras

Netgear Arlo Wire-Free Camera

Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Samsung SmartCams

Skybell Video Doorbell

Locks

Schlage Touchscreen Deadbolt

Schlage Connected Keypad Lever

Yale Assure Lock

Yale B1L Lock

Yale Key Free Deadbolt

Yale Push Button Deadbolt

Yale Push Button Lever Lock

Yale T1L Lock

Yale Touchscreen Deadbolt

Yale Touchscreen Lever

Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolts

Kwikset SmartCode Levers

Kwikset SmartCode Touchscreen Deadbolts

Thermostats

Honeywell Lyric Thermostat

Honeywell Total Connect Comofort Wi-Fi Thermostat

Honeywell Z-Wave Thermostat

ecobee Smart Si Thermostat

ecobee3 and ecobee3 Lite Thermostat

2Gig CT100 Thermostat

Fidure Thermostat

Zen Thermostat

Speakers

Bose SoundTouch Speakers

Samsung HW Multiroom Speakers

Samsung M7 Wireless Speaker

Samsung Radiant360 Speakers

Appliances and Misc.

Samsung Appliances with SmartThings (refrigerators, washing machines, stoves, ovens, dryers, and vacuums)

Aeon Labs Key Fob

Aeon Labs Minimote

Aeon Labs Panic Button

Aeon Labs Siren

EcoNet Controls Vent

FortrezZ Siren

FortrezZ Water Valve

Iris Smart Fob

Keen Home Smart Vent

Leak Intelligence Leak Gopher Water Shutoff Valve

Linear GoControl Garage Door Opener

OSO Technologies Soil Moisture Sensor

Spruce Irrigation Controller



See at Samsung SmartThings

Wink Hub 2

The Wink Hub 2 is a force to be reckoned with, folks.

Not only is it a good-looking device (meaning you won't feel the need to tuck it away in a cabinet somewhere where the signal isn't as strong), but it's also jam-packed with communication protocols. The Wink Hub 2 supports Bluetooth LE, Z-Wave, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Lutron Clear Connect, Kidde, and Thread protocols. Because of its impressive support of so many different home automation protocols, it's easy to recommend the Wink Hub 2.

It's also worth noting the security features of the Wink Hub 2. The device includes a hardware-based feature called secure boot that only lets Wink-created software run on the Hub. If a malicious individual tried to install malware on the hub, the Wink 2 would refuse to boot with the malware.

The Wink Hub 2 supports the following products and accessories:

Voice Control

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Tap

Google Home

Switches and Bulbs

GE Link Connected Bulbs

Sylvania Lightify Bulbs

Philips Hue Lights, Bulbs, and Lightstrips

Commercial Electric Smart Lighting

Cree Connected Bulbs

Hampton Bay Smart Lighting

Leviton Z-Wave Switches & Dimmers

Lutron Caséta Switches & Dimmers

Switchmate

Outlets

Leviton Z-Wave Outlets

iHome Smartplug

Sensors

Nest Protect Smoke and CO Alarm

Kidde Smoke and CO Alarm

GoControl Essential & Premium Home Security Suites

Leaksmart Valve & Sensor

Andersen VeriLock Security Sensors

Andersen Door & Window Sensor

Andersen VeriLock Translator

Pella Bridge

Pella Door & Window Sensors

Pella Garage Door Sensor

Cameras

Ring Video Doorbell & Video Doorbell Pro

Ring Stick Up Cam

Canary All-in-one Security

Nest Cam

Dropcam Pro

Arlo Cam

Locks

Kwikset Smartcode Deadbolt

Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt

Schlage Keypad Lever

August Smart Lock

Yale Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt

Yale Key Free Push Button Deadbolt

Thermostats

Ecobee3 Thermostat

Honeywell Thermostats

Nest Learning Thermostat

Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat

Carrier Côr Thermostat

Appliances and Misc.

Chamberlain MyQ Products

GoControl Smart Garage Door Controller

Rachio Irrigation and Sprinkler Controllers

Rheem Econet Water Heaters

Gardinier Wink-Enabled Ceiling Fan

Ball Motorized Window Treatments

Lutron Serena Shades

Pella Motorized Blinds and Shades



See at Amazon

Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo family (Echo, Dot, and Tap) feature Amazon's Alexa smart assistant. Amazon has built up an impressive array of supported smart home accessories by creating a "come one, come all" model for integration. It's very easy to add Alexa control to a product and that means many smart home manufacturers are doing just that! It's not quite like the hubs we mentioned so far in that its sole purpose is to be a centralized hub that shoots out commands to all your products, but it's pretty darn good at it. Of note, it also integrates with many of the home automation hubs I've included here and some that I've not.

Aside from being a HomeKit alternative, the Amazon Echo (and its Dot & Tap counterparts) is a great content consumption device. It plays music and podcasts, gives you the run down on weather and traffic, lets you know the news, and more. It's also a handy way to order Amazon products, store reminders, keep a timer, set alarms … the thing does a lot.

Amazon Echo supports the following products and accessories:

Switches and Bulbs

Philips Hue Bulbs, Lights, and Lightstrips

Lutron Caséta Switches & Dimmers

LIFX Bulbs and Lightstrips

Insteon Lighting

TP-Link Switches and Bulbs

GE Link Bulbs

Haiku Home Select Lighting

Stack Bulbs

Outlets

WeMo Plugs

TP-Link Plugs

iHome Smart Plug

D-Link Smart Plug

iDevices Smart Plugs

Locks

August Smart Lock

Schlage Touchscreen Deadbolt

Schlage Connected Keypad Lever

Yale Assure Lock

Yale B1L Lock

Yale Key Free Deadbolt

Yale Push Button Deadbolt

Yale Push Button Lever Lock

Yale T1L Lock

Yale Touchscreen Deadbolt

Yale Touchscreen Lever

Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolts

Kwikset SmartCode Levers

Kwikset SmartCode Touchscreen Deadbolts

Thermostats

ecobee3 & ecobee3 Lite Thermostat

Nest Learning Thermostat

Lyric T5 Thermostat

Sensi Emerson Thermostat

iDevices Thermostat

Honeywell Lyric Thermostat

Tado Thermostat

Carrier Côr Thermostat

Appliances and Misc.

Racho Smart Sprinkler Controller

Samsung Robotic Vacuum



See at Amazon

Google Home

Much like Amazon's Echo, Google Home is a smart speaker — a music- and content-consumption device with the Google Assistant built in. If you've read any of my writing about Google Home and Google Assistant, you know I regularly complain about Google's lack of smart home integrations. That's gotten a bit better, but Google still has a long way to go to catch up to the competition. Luckily, the device integrates with Samsung SmartThings and Wink, so many of the devices those hubs control can also be controlled by Google Home.

All that said, Google Home is a beautiful device that integrates incredibly well with Google's services (go figure), so if you use a lot of Google services and want a better-sounding smart speaker than Amazon Echo, give Google Home a shot!

Switches and Bulbs

Philips Hue Bulbs, Lights, and Lightstrips

TP-Link Bulbs and Switches

LIFX Bulbs and Lightstrips

Some switches and bulbs available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

Outlets

Insignia Smart Plug

TP-Link Plug

WeMo Plugs

Some outlets available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

Sensors

First Alert OneLink Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm

First Alert OneLink Environment Monitor

Some sensors available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

Cameras

Vivint SmartHome Cameras

Locks

August Smart Lock

Thermostats

First Alert OneLink Thermostat

Nest Learning Thermostat

Honeywell smart thermostats

Some thermostats available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

Appliances and Misc.

First Alert OneLink Safe

IFTTT integrations

Frigidaire smart appliances

Rachio Irrigation and Sprinkler Controllers

Other appliances and accessories available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

See at Best Buy

Planning your connected home

As you can see, there are quite a few options when you're looking for a HomeKit alternative with various integrations and compatibilities. What makes the most sense for your home depends entirely upon your home automation setup. I've personally tried to stick to HomeKit-enabled accessories, because I can control my entire home using Apple's Home app. But a hub device like the Wink Hub 2 or Samsung SmartThings gives you similar options — just using different apps.

The most important thing you can do is plan before you buy. If you want to go all-in on HomeKit, that's great! Just make sure you know what's available for purchase. If you want to go all-in on ZigBee or Z-Wave or Bluetooth LE products, that's great! Just know the limitations.

What does your connected home setup look like? Have you given any of these devices a try? Are you mixing hubs and protocols? I'd love to hear it all, so be sure to let me know in the comments below or over on Twitter!